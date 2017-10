The impact of the collision saw the truck rip through the train’s engine. (Source: Express photo) The impact of the collision saw the truck rip through the train’s engine. (Source: Express photo)

A train collided with a truck near Ladhuka Mandi in Punjab on Monday morning, killing its loco pilot. The train driver, identified as K P Vikas, died at the spot. All passengers are said to be safe.

The impact of the collision saw the truck rip through the train’s engine. The DMU train, which left from Ferozepur, met with the accident while on its way towards Fazilka.

More details are awaited

