Must-reads
  • Train collides with oil tanker near Bareily; one killed, three injured

Train collides with oil tanker near Bareily; one killed, three injured

"The crossing was a manned level crossing, and why its gate was not closed before the arrival of train will be probed by the Railways," the district magistrate said.

By: PTI | Bareily | Published:October 25, 2017 10:07 pm
Train collission, rail accident, one dead, railway accident, Indian Railway, India News, Indian Express, Bareily, UP Rail accident, Indian Express The train was on way from Meerut to Lucknow. (Google Maps)
Related News

At least one person was killed and three injured when the Rajrani Express collided with an oil tanker on Wednesday evening, an official said. According to the district magistrate, Bareilly, R Vikram Singh, the accident took place near Pitambarpur station, located almost 20 kilometres from the district headquarters.

“The accident took place at Gausganj Pulia railway crossing near Pitambarpur station, where the tanker was hit by the Rajrani Express as it was crossing a manned level crossing. Driver of the tanker Sohan Lal, 32, died on the spot,” Singh said.

The train was on way from Meerut to Lucknow. Three passengers sustained injuries and have been sent to the Bareilly district hospital, he said. “Vehicles were arranged to ferry passengers who were to get down in Bareilly. The crossing was a manned level crossing, and why its gate was not closed before the arrival of train will be probed by the Railways,” the district magistrate said.

Singh said that traffic on the rail route is yet to resume. Railway officials informed the railway line was in proper condition, but the engine of the Rajrani Express had been damaged, he said.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 25: Latest News