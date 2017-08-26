Train-bus services hit due to violence by Dera supporters

Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Large number of passengers, including pilgrims returning from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, were stranded as train and bus services remained suspended on the second day on Saturday. Authorities decided to suspend train and inter-state bus services, as a precautionary measure, following violence in Haryana and Punjab by the supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who was convicted in a rape case. A total of 31 people have died and over 250 others were injured in the violence.

Among stranded passengers, there were pilgrims returning back after paying obeisance at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra in Reasi district. The main railway station on the outskirts of Jammu city was packed with passengers despite repeated announcements by railway authorities about the cancellation of all scheduled trains from here.

“All trains have been cancelled from here for the second day as a precautionary measure,” a railway official said. He, however, said a Jammu-bound train from Delhi has left via Amritsar this morning and is expected to reach here later in the day, if everything goes well.

A total of 18 trains – 12 from Jammu Tawi Railway station and and eight from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway station, Katra – were scheduled for the day, the official said, adding there was heavy rush of passengers on the platforms due cancellation and rescheduling of their tickets.

“The train service might remain affected tomorrow as well We are monitoring the situation and a decision on resumption of the service depends on the improvement in the situation,” the official said as he sought cooperation from the passengers.

Passengers are camping at the railway stations, hoping early resumption of the service. The inter-state bus service to northern states, including Delhi, also remained suspended for the second day today due to law and order situation in Haryana and Punjab, officials said.

