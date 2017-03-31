Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamauddin Mahakaushal Express derails, 12 injured

Derailed coaches of Mahakaushal Express near Mahoba on Thursday. PTI photo Derailed coaches of Mahakaushal Express near Mahoba on Thursday. PTI photo

TWELVE PASSENGERS were injured after eight coaches of Delhi-bound Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamauddin Mahakaushal Express derailed near Kulpahar railway station in Mahoba district in the early hours of Thursday.

The derailment of eight coaches looks like a case of weld failure in the rail. The accident was the result of neither sabotage nor external factors, a preliminary assessment by the zonal railway officers has indicated.

However, the Railways has not officially announced the cause as yet, saying nothing can be ruled out till the time those probing all aspects of the accident come out with reports.

According to the preliminary assessment, the welding, either done as a repair job over a fracture or as per normal procedure of track management, gave way leading to the eight coaches going off the line at around 2.27 am on Thursday, sources told The Indian Express.

A piece of rail found at the site is now being assessed. North Central Railway sources said the state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad is also looking into all the aspects just in case any foul play comes to light. Forensic assessment of the piece as well as other material evidence is also on the cards.

The Railways has formed a five-member committee of officers headed by Zonal Chief Safety Officer N P Singh to probe the technical aspects of the derailment.

The driver of the train in his account to railway officers at ground zero has indicated that he felt a violent jerk when the train was running at 103 km per hour following which he applied the brakes and found the “load” or the coaches derailed.

Eight coaches (four AC, two General coaches, one sleeper coach, and one passenger-cum-luggage-cum-guard coach derailed. Thanks to most being AC coaches the number of injured could be restricted and casualties could be avoided.

Uttar Pradesh government had initially declared that 52 passengers were injured. Later in the day it was clarified to them that most passengers were relieved after first aid.

A team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, led by IG Asim Kumar Arun, also inspected the accident site.

This is the third train derailment in UP since November, last year, when Patna-bound Indore-Patna Express had derailed in Kanpur Dehat killing 150 passengers. A month later, close to two dozen were injured in train derailment in Kanpur Dehat.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that though the Railways will conduct a detailed inquiry into Thursday’s accident, keeping in mind previous “suspicious rail accidents in the state”, the Chief Minister has directed the Principal Secretary (Home) and DGP to “inform him after finding out the reasons behind it”.

“Prima facie, there does not appear any suspicion of sabotage… the team is conducting its investigation to reach any definitive conclusion,” said Arun.

DG (Railway) Gopal Gupta who visited the site, said local police will also conduct an investigation and that samples of soil and other forensic evidence have been collected. “The accident took place close to an under-construction underbridge. The embankments appeared a little weak there,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a monetary assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who suffered minor injuries. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu also announced an assistance of Rs 50,000 for the grievously injured and Rs 25,000 for those with simple injuries.

The derailment affected services of 14 trains, out of which seven were diverted and an equal number of trains cancelled.

— With ENS, Lucknow

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now