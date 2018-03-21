Tragedy after 4-year trauma: 39 Iraq missing are declared dead

DNA of 38 matched remains from mass grave near Mosul, feared killed by IS. DNA of 38 matched remains from mass grave near Mosul, feared killed by IS.

AN ANXIOUS four-year wait for a group of families from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal ended on a tragic note Tuesday with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informing the Rajya Sabha that the 39 Indians who had been reported missing in Iraq since June 2014 were confirmed dead.

Capping a series of conflicting statements from the government on the fate of these men, Swaraj said the identities of 38 of those dead have been confirmed while one case was still “under process”. After all formalities are completed, MoS External Affairs, General (retd) V K Singh, will bring the remains back from Baghdad on a special aircraft, she said.

Read | Indians killed in Iraq: For 4 years, swinging between hope, despair

The men are believed to have been killed by members of the Islamic State during their attack on Mosul — the terror group was ousted from the city last year. Swaraj said that remains of the 39 were dug out of a mass grave in Badosh, a village northwest of Mosul.

Making a suo motu statement in the Upper House, Swaraj said, “I had said that I will not declare anyone dead without substantive proof… today I have come to fulfil that commitment. I had said that closure will be done with full proof. And when we will, with a heavy heart, give the mortal remains to their kin, it will be a kind of closure.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the deaths and express support for Swaraj and Gen Singh.

“Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul,” Modi posted.

“The MEA and particularly my colleagues @SushmaSwaraj Ji and @Gen_VKSingh Ji left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul. Our Government remains fully committed towards ensuring the safety of our sisters and brothers overseas,” he wrote.

Read | Always said they were killed, says lone survivor Harjit Masih

Swaraj had previously rejected claims by Harjit Masih from Gurdaspur, the only one to escape from that group comprising mostly construction workers, that he had witnessed the 39 being gunned down by the IS. Masih returned to India in 2014.

On Tuesday, Swaraj described Masih’s version of events as “a cock-and-bull story”, and said that he had escaped by claiming that he was a Muslim from Bangladesh.

“Masih is an individual. We are a government. It would have been irresponsible on our part to have declared them dead. We are not like some governments, which conclude that ‘missing’ means ‘believed to be killed’,” she said.

Just last year, Swaraj’s ministry was led to believe by its “sources” in the middle east that the missing men — 27 were from Punjab, four from Himachal, and eight from Bihar and West Bengal — were lodged in a prison in Badosh. In 2014 and 2015, the government had said on at least six occasions that the Indians were safe and alive.

Read | Indians killed in Iraq: Victims’ families call it ‘government’s biggest failure’

Describing the sequence of events leading to the discovery of the remains, Swaraj said that Gen V K Singh, who had travelled to Iraq last year after the IS’s ouster from Mosul, had come across a mound in Badosh, which was suspected to be a mass grave.

MEA Sushma Swaraj addressing the press over the death of the 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) MEA Sushma Swaraj addressing the press over the death of the 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

After that information was shared, she said, the MoS asked the Iraqi government to use “deep penetration radar” to check if there were any human remains underneath. When the radar confirmed those suspicions, the Iraqi authorities were asked to dig on the mound and exhume the remains.

READ: My stand vindicated, case against me should be withdrawn

“We found (the remains of) 39 bodies in total,” said Swaraj, adding that workers at the site found “long hair” and “kada” (metallic bangle), indicating that some of those buried could be of members of the Sikh community.

Later, she said, DNA samples collected from the families of those missing were matched with that from the bodies.

On Monday, India’s Ambassador in Iraq, Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, informed the government that DNA samples had confirmed a match in 38 out of 39 bodies. There was a 70 per cent match in one body, but officials said that could be because the samples were collected from relatives and not the missing worker’s parents who had died earlier.

Thanking the Baghdad-based Martyrs Foundation for its help in establishing the identities of the Indians on priority, Swaraj said, “It has been the most difficult and complex task to get the proof… such a barbaric terror organisation. There were mass graves. It was a pile of bodies. To track down the bodies of our people and take them to Baghdad to test was a huge task.”

The Union Minister was unable to deliver the statement in the Lok Sabha due to loud protests from various parties over different issues, including the special package for Andhra Pradesh and distribution of Cauvery water.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App