Traffic improvement work in Gurgaon set to be completed soon

Commuters caught in traffic at Rajiv Chowk and the Signature Tower intersections will soon find relief as the traffic improvement work at the junctions is expected to be complete by the end of December. The underpass being constructed at Hero Honda Chowk is also likely to be completed “in one or one-and-a-half months”.

This was announced by Public Works and Development (PWD) minister Rao Narbir Singh during an event in Gurgaon’s Hayatpur village on Saturday morning. The traffic improvement work is part of a three-tier project undertaken jointly by the Haryana government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) — after heavy rainfall and waterlogging last July led to commuters being stranded in massive traffic snarls for several hours.

The project aims to revamp three major junctions in Gurgaon — IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Signature Tower — by constructing flyovers and underpasses, as well as creating subways and foot overbridges.

“In the district, improvement work at Rajiv Chowk and the Signature Tower junction will be completed by the end of December. Improvement work at IFFCO Chowk will be completed by March 2018,” Singh said.

The project, expected to cost Rs 1,004.67 crore, was supposed to be completed by May 30, 2019. Elaborate plans have been made for each of the three junctions. At Signature Tower, a bi-directional underpass will be constructed and a bi-directional flyover will be made at Maharana Pratap Chowk.

At Rajiv Chowk, underpasses will be built on either side and a cross underpass will be constructed for pedestrians and non-motorised traffic across NH-8. Lastly, at IFFCO Chowk, two loops will be constructed on both sides of the intersection to allow elevated U-turns for vehicles travelling in either direction, a uni-directional flyover will be made in the service lane, and a right-turning underpass will be dug up for vehicles travelling from HUDA City Centre towards Mehrauli.

