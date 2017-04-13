Traffic amendment kept waiting in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha completed its final sitting ahead of schedule, making no attempt to take up business listed for the day, including the amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat through the last 10 minutes of the proceedings.

Javed Ali Khan (SP) got the entire Opposition together when he blamed a television channel — “whose name can be confused with the divine weapon of Lord Krishna” — for spreading communal disharmony in Sambhal district, UP.

“I want to ask why is the government silent. Can the government not stop the channel from telecasting?” Khan said. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi assured the House the government would take note of Khan’s complaint. Deputy chairman P J Kurien asked Naqvi to ensure the government kept a watch on the channel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now