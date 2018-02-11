Traditional medicine can play key role in tackling lifestyle diseases: Jitendra Singh

Singh stressed the need for all-round development of indigenous systems of medicine with focus on holistic management of diseases. Singh stressed the need for all-round development of indigenous systems of medicine with focus on holistic management of diseases.

Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated a two-day International Conference on Unani medicine organised by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) as part of Unani Day celebrations. Speaking at the event, the minister said: “Lifestyle diseases are one of the major health challenges of the country, an area where integration of traditional and conventional medicine systems can play an important role.”

He stressed the need for all-round development of indigenous systems of medicine with focus on holistic management of diseases. Speaking about Hakim Ajmal Khan, whose 150th birth anniversary on February 11 is being celebrated as Unani Day, Singh said his contribution to traditional medicine and to the nation was remarkable.

On this occasion, an MoU was signed between CCRUM and Hamdard University, Bangladesh, to establish an “academic chair” in Unani System of Medicine in Bangladesh. Hamdard University was represented by Dr Abdul Mannan, Vice-Chancellor.

