Traditional medicinal systems can play important role in lifestyle diseases: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking at the conference on Unani Medicine organised by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine. (Source: Twitter/@DrJitendraSingh) Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking at the conference on Unani Medicine organised by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine. (Source: Twitter/@DrJitendraSingh)

Traditional and conventional medicinal systems can play important roles in curing lifestyle diseases, which are one of the major health challenges of the country, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. On the eve of Unani Day, he inaugurated a two-day international conference on Unani Medicine organised by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) and stressed on all-round development of indigenous systems of medicine with focus on holistic management of diseases. “All physicians, irrespective of system of medicine whether modern or traditional, may be co-located for addressing the requirement of patients in a holistic manner,” Singh opined.

About Hakim Ajmal Khan, whose 150th Birth Anniversary on February 11 is being celebrated as Unani Day, the minister said contribution made by Khan in the field of traditional medicine and to the nation was remarkable. On the occasion, an MoU was signed between CCRUM and Hamdard University, Bangladesh to establish an “academic chair” in Unani system of medicine in that country. An official statement said, the aim of this MoU is to provide academic leadership to the institution, primarily through demonstrating and fostering excellence in teaching, research, and policy development related to Unani system of medicine at the varieties of levels within the discipline.

At the two-day conference, various eminent personalities and stakeholders from academia, industry, regulators, and researchers in the field of Unani Medicine are participating. Also, representatives from various countries such as South Africa, the UK, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, the USA, Portugal, the UAE, Slovenia, Israel, Hungary, Bahrain, Tajikistan are attending the conference.

