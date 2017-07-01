Traders stage protest in Srinagar against GST

The GST was rolled out all over the country, except Jammu and Kashmir, from Saturday (PTI Photo) The GST was rolled out all over the country, except Jammu and Kashmir, from Saturday (PTI Photo)

Traders on Saturday held a sit-in and took out a march against the proposed implementation of the GST, which they claimed would lead to erosion of the special status and the fiscal autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir. The traders assembled in the city centre Lal Chowk here under the banner of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) and held a sit-in against the GST.

The traders said they would not allow the implementation of the new tax regime in the state in its present form, claiming that it would lead to erosion of the special status and the fiscal autonomy of the state.

The GST was rolled out all over the country, except Jammu and Kashmir, from Saturday. The police later detained many traders, including KTMF president Mohammad Yasin Khan. KTMF had yesterday called for a general strike across the valley and protests today against the new tax regime.

