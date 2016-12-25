Trader dies after falling from Jaipur hotel

Suresh Chandra Geejawara, a trader and resident of Hatwara Road area on city outskirts, died after falling from a Jaipur hotel. (Representative Image) Suresh Chandra Geejawara, a trader and resident of Hatwara Road area on city outskirts, died after falling from a Jaipur hotel. (Representative Image)

A 44-year-old man was found dead on Sunday in Sindhi Camp area of the city after he allegedly fell from a hotel building, police said. The body of Suresh Chandra Geejawara, a trader and resident of Hatwara Road area on city outskirts, was found lying in a pool of blood during the wee hours, they said.

Police have found half-filled liquor bottle from the hotel room in which Geejawara was staying, investigating officer (IO) Chiranjilal Verma told PTI. Verma said the family members of the deceased have informed police that he had told them that he was going to Ajmer and had no information about him staying at the hotel.

Whether he committed suicide or fell off from height in an inebriated condition or it is a plot is a matter of investigation, the IO said. The body has been sent for post mortem and police have taken CCTV camera footage from the hotel to probe the matter, he added.