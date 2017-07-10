Trader shot dead over old enmity in Bareilly

42-year-old Kasim Beg was shot at last night when he was sitting in his shop (Source: Google Map) 42-year-old Kasim Beg was shot at last night when he was sitting in his shop (Source: Google Map)

A local trader was shot dead in Saraikham locality by a man over old enmity, police said Monday. Kasim Beg (42) was shot at last night by one Kaseeb when he was sitting in his shop. He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rohit Singh Sehjawan said the matter is being probed and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused. Heavy force has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App