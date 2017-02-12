Trader brothers found murdered in Old Delhi

In an apparent double murder case, bodies of two trader brothers, with their throats slit, were on Saturday found in Mori Gate area in Old Delhi, police said. “The victims have been identified as Raj Kumar Manchanda (53) and Devendra Manchanda (60). Both were residents of Rohini,” they said.

Watch What Else is Making news



Jatin Narwal, DCP (North) said, “The family members of the victims had organised ‘Mata ki chowki’ (prayer) in Rohini and were waiting for the brothers to return home. When their calls went unanswered, the relatives rushed to the second floor of the building at Mori Gate, which housed the car garage-cum accessory shop of the brothers.”

“They found the door locked and had to break it open to gain entry. The bodies of the brothers with brutal injury marks were found on the second floor of the building,” he said.

“A PCR call was received at 7:45 PM from one of the relatives of the victims,” police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they said. Narwal said two out of the four servants working at the premises were missing, adding that the police was on the lookout for them.