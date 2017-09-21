Tracked so far: Rs 75 crore in Dera bank accounts

Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in two rape cases has hit at the heart of his 1,000-acre Sirsa dera, now largely emptied of its followers. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in two rape cases has hit at the heart of his 1,000-acre Sirsa dera, now largely emptied of its followers. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Dera Sacha Sauda has Rs 74.96 crore in 473 accounts in multiple banks. Of this, its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has Rs 7.72 crore in 12 accounts in his name, while his “adopted daughter” Honeypreet has over Rs 1 crore in six bank accounts. The maximum bank balance, just under Rs 50 crore, is held in 20 accounts in the name of Hakikat Entertainment, Ram Rahim’s film production unit.

These are among the details of 504 bank accounts held by the Dera and its various bodies, compiled by the Haryana government. While 473 are savings and term deposit accounts, the remaining are loan accounts. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered both the Haryana and Punjab governments to evaluate the Dera’s movable and immovable assets after the violence on August 25 following Ram Rahim’s conviction. The court had warned the Dera that the cost of damage to public property would be recovered from its assets.

The state government has also compiled a list of the Dera’s properties across Haryana. It has found that the Dera owns immovable assets worth Rs 1,435 crore just in Sirsa district. Of the 504 bank accounts, 495 are in Sirsa district. Most are fixed deposit and cumulative deposit accounts in the names of Ram Rahim, his daughters Amarpreet and Charanpreet, son Jasmeet, their spouses, Honeypreet, Dera Sacha Sauda Trust and its affiliated bodies. The state government has frozen all the accounts.

# Of the 12 bank accounts in Ram Rahim’s name in Sirsa district, 11 are fixed deposits in HDFC. While one of these has Rs 1.50 crore, the deposits in the remaining accounts vary from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 95 lakh. His current account has a balance of Rs 15.19 lakh. n Honeypreet, who is absconding, has six bank accounts in the Oriental Bank of Commerce in Sirsa, including four cumulative deposit accounts (Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 3.16 lakh and Rs 10 lakh). One savings account has Rs 64,225, and another Rs 3,530.

# Charanpreet has a total of Rs 90,341 in three Oriental Bank of Commerce accounts, while her husband has Rs 21,515.

# Amarpreet has Rs 7.24 lakh in her savings account.

# Hakikat Entertainment, which produced four Ram Rahim films, has 13 fixed deposit accounts with a credit balance of Rs 48 crore, six cumulative deposit accounts with a balance of 1.04 crore, and one current account with Rs 18.17 lakh.

The bank records also have details of loans taken. Honeypreet has taken a term loan of Rs 50 lakh from OBC; Ram Rahim has three loans of Rs 1.46 crore (two from HDFC, one from OBC); son Jasmeet Singh and his wife Husanmeet Kaur have two joint housing loans of Rs 84.79 lakh from State Bank of India’s Shahpur Begu branch in Sirsa.

Additionally, various Dera organisations like the Dera Sacha Sauda Trust, Shah Satnam Ji Green Force and Hakikat Entertainment have also taken loans of about Rs 25 crore. “With these figures, you can imagine the size of his wealth. These days, even corporate players don’t keep so much money in banks, that too in fixed deposits where the rate of interest is low. This money may come in handy for the Dera management, as it can pay for the losses caused to public and private property by its followers in Panchkula and Sirsa,” said a senior police officer who was part of the team which inspected the Dera’s headquarters in Sirsa.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Sirsa has been constituted to investigate the matter. The SIT will submit its report after the investigation,” said DGP B S Sandhu. When contacted, newly appointed Dera spokesperson Sandeep Mishra said: “The investigations are going on. At this stage, it would not be appropriate on my part to say anything in this regard.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App