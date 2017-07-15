Traces of rain in Delhi

Traces of rainfall occurred in parts of the national capital this morning leading to a very humid weather, with the mercury settling close to 29 degrees Celsius mark. About 6.8mm rainfall was recored in areas under the Lodhi Road Observatory, while Safdarjung and the Ridge facilities posted traces of rain, a MeT Department official said.

The relative humidity level till 8.30 am hovered around 80 per cent, he said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App