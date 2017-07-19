TR Zeliang sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Nagaland

TR Zeliang taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Nagaland at Darbar Hall, Raj bhawan in Kohima. (ANI photo) TR Zeliang taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Nagaland at Darbar Hall, Raj bhawan in Kohima. (ANI photo)

Naga People’s Front leader and ruling DAN chairman TR Zeliang was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland on Wednesday at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Kohima. Governor PB Acharya administered oath to Zeliang after Shurhozelie Liezietsu failed to turn up in the special emergent session of the State Assembly to take a floor test. The governor has asked Zeliang, who claimed to enjoy the support of 47 legislators, to prove his majority by July 22. The Cabinet members will be sworn-in only after the floor test.

Zeliang becomes the 19th chief minister of the Northeastern state. He was appointed as the chief minister in the morning by the governor. Speaker Imtiwapang Aier had submitted his report to governor Acharya, stating that former CM Liezietsu was not present in the special emergent session of the House on Wednesday morning “to avail the opportunity granted by the Hon’ble Governor to prove his majority in the House.” The House was then adjourned sine die.

The Guwahati High court had dismissed Liezietsu’s petition for a stay on the governor’s directive to him to seek vote of confidence in the House on or before July 15.

Zeliang, who had stepped down in February this year following large-scale violence after several groups opposed holding civic polls in the state with 33 per cent reservation for women, had for the past three weeks claimed that majority of the DAN legislators were in favour of his return to the chief minister’s post. Zeliang and his supporters – whose numbers had increased to 47 in a House of 59 – had accused chief minister Liezietsu of nepotism, favouritism and failure to govern the state. Liezietsu, who is not a member of the Assembly, incidentally is contesting a by-election on July 29 from the North Angami-I constituency.

