TR Zeliang quits, Neiphiu Rio in race to be new Nagaland CM

The political crisis in Nagaland on Sunday night headed for an end – which could be temporary though – with chief minister TR Zeliang finally tendering his resignation amid reports by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio to succeed him. Zeliang put in his papers a few minutes before 8pm, with governor PB Acharya asking him to continue till alternative arrangements were made. Who becomes the next Nagaland chief minister however remained unclear.

A Kohima Raj Bhavan press release Sunday evening said while chief minister Zeliang tendered his resignation, governor Acharya accepted the resignation and asked him and his council of ministers to continue till alternative arrangements were made. Zeliang was accompanied by some of his cabinet colleagues when he went to Raj Bhavan, it said.

Zeliang’s decision to quit came within less than 24 hours of a marathon meeting of as many as 49 MLAs who had on Friday night moved to a resort in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a meeting which was also attended by Lok Sabha member Rio. The legislators, who also included a few Independents have since returned to Kohima. While DAN comprises of 49 NPF legislators, seven Independents and four BJP MLAs, there is not a single opposition member in the 60-member state assembly.

Zeliang, who earlier in the day returned to Kohima from the national capital, held an emergency meeting with over 40 of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislators, following which he announced his decision to step down on Monday after holding a meeting each of the NPF Legislature Party and the DAN Legislature Party. The 62-year old veteran politician had assumed the chief minister’s office in May 2014 when then chief minister Neiphiu Rio as elected to the Lok Sabha.

But majority of the legislators advised him to quit as soon as possible, especially in view of the fact the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) continuing with an indefinite bandh that had already completed two weeks. The JCC had around 7 PM on Sunday said that it would continue with the bandh on Monday if Zeliang continued in office even after deciding to quit. Zeliang should not wait till formation of the next government, it warned.

Earlier in the day, Zeliang made an announcement around 5 PM that while he had decided to quit, he would wait for a NPF Legislature Party meeting on Monday to find a “consensus leader” to succeed him. Sources in Kohima said Zeliang was trying to influence a section of the legislators to install veteran leader and NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu instead of former chief minister Neiphiu Rio as his successor.

“I have decided to step down from office. And to select a new consensus leader to succeed me, I hereby call for an emergency meeting of the NPF Legislature Party meeting at 10 AM tomorrow,” Zeliang had said in his earlier statement issued around 5 PM on Sunday.

Sources close to Zeliang told The Indian Express that the chief minister held an informal meeting with about 35 MLAs in Kohima soon after his return from the national capital on Sunday afternoon, during which he briefed them about the situation in which there was no alternative left for him but to quit.

