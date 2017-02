Photo for representational purpose (PTI photo) Photo for representational purpose (PTI photo)

At least eight people were killed and 17 others rescued after fishing boat carrying tourists capsized in Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast, according to news agency PTI. According to a government official, rescue operations are underway. The incident reportedly occurred near Manapad area of Tuticorin. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

More details to follow:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd