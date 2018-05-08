Tourist killed in J&K stone-pelting: Anger mounts, all condemn

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meets a family member of the 22-year-old tourist killed in stone pelting. (Source: Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meets a family member of the 22-year-old tourist killed in stone pelting. (Source: Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A day after a tourist from Chennai died after he was hit on the head by a stone during a protest at Narbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar, there was widespread condemnation in the Valley on Tuesday. R Thirumani (22) was on his way to a resort in Gulmarg with his parents when their car was stoned by protesters on Monday morning. He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital, where he died in the evening.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed it as a “heartbreaking” tragedy, and called for a “sustained and meaningful dialogue and outreach” from the Centre. “It is truly heartbreaking when a family saves for years to realise their dream of visiting Kashmir and while they are here they face the worst nightmare, I have no words strong enough to condemn this tragic incident or even begin to condole the family,” she tweeted. Also Read: Take relook at amnesty to stone pelters, JCCI president appeals to Centre

“Without a sustained, meaningful dialogue and outreach, not just from the government but from entire country, J&K will get pushed deeper into this vortex of gloom. My deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and my prayers go out to the girl, who was injured in the same incident,” she tweeted.

“We’ve killed a tourist by throwing stones at the vehicle he was travelling in. Let’s try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone-pelters & their methods,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on Monday night.

“This young man from Chennai died in my constituency & while I don’t support these goons, their methods, or their ideology, I’m deeply, deeply sorry that this happened at all & that too in an area I’ve been proud to represent since 2014,” he tweeted.

The joint separatist leadership, comprising Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Yasin Malik, also condemned the attack on tourists and called for discipline on the streets. “Tourists are our guests. We should upheld our centuries of Islamic and Kashmiri traditions and desist from harassing them,” the separatist leadership said. “Such incidents damage our justified movement for freedom and it helps our adversaries to bring a bad name to it. We appeal to youth that they should show discipline. They should not do anything that would damage the freedom movement that has been nurtured by blood,” they said.

“Deeply saddened by the news of death of a tourist due to stone pelting. Condemn such hooliganism and rowdiness. It is totally against our ethos of treating tourists as respected guests and brings a bad name to the people’s movement,” tweeted Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

“The killing of a civilian (tourist) and injuries to others due to stone pelting yesterday is a crime for which the accused should be held accountable,” said human rights defender Khurram Parvez. “Hooliganism shouldn’t be defended”.

The tourism industry also called for action against those responsible. “We are on record that any innocent killing, which has happened in the past, which is happening now, or, God forbid, might happen in future, irrespective of the victim, whether he is a local or a tourist, we condemn it,” said Ashfaq Sidiq, president of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir. “The persons responsible for these incidents need to be booked,” he said.

