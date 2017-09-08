Tourism Minister KJ Alphons has a food tip for tourists arriving in India

Alphons Kannanthanam is the Minister of State (Independent Charge for Tourism and is a former bureaucrat from Kerala Alphons Kannanthanam is the Minister of State (Independent Charge for Tourism and is a former bureaucrat from Kerala

Minister of State for Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam has a food tip for foreign visitors streaming into India.

“They (tourists) can eat beef in their own country and come here,” said Alphons when asked by a reporter whether restrictions on consumption of beef in several states in the country will adversely affect the hospitality industry. He fielded questions from the media after speaking at a convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators in Bhubaneswar.

Alphons, who was inducted into the Narendra Modi-led government in the cabinet reshuffle that took place on September 3, is a former bureaucrat and belongs to Kerala. In earlier remarks to the Indian Express, the minister after taking charge had said that people in the country are ‘free to eat what they want subject to national regulations.’

“The people of each place will decide what they want to eat,” said Alphons adding that the BJP in Kerala never objected to the consumption of beef. Kerala, Goa are some of the few states where there are no restrictions on the consumption of beef.

Alphons, who was an Independent MLA supported by the Left in Kerala between 2006-11, later joined the BJP. He is the only leader from Kerala to be a part of the government at the Centre.

“We can go much much beyond Incredible India. We want to create an India where we love ourselves, love a clean India and its history. Then we tell the world, come and see us,” the 1979-batch IAS officer earlier told the Indian Express.

