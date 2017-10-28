Tourism minister Alphons visits Swiss couple at hospital

K J Alphons also had discussions with the management and doctors of Apollo Hospital regarding the treatment of the Swiss couple. File Photo K J Alphons also had discussions with the management and doctors of Apollo Hospital regarding the treatment of the Swiss couple. File Photo

Union minister K J Alphons on Saturday visited the injured Swiss couple who were allegedly attacked in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri by a group of youths.

The Minister of State (independent charge) for tourism also had discussions with the management and doctors of Apollo Hospital regarding their treatment. An official statement said both the patients were recovering fast and were very happy about the treatment.

The couple, Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and Marie Droz (24), from Lausanne in Switzerland, who came to India on September 30, was chased and attacked on Sunday with stones and sticks by a group of four youths in Fatehpur Sikri. They had said as they lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, bystanders began taking videos of them.

On Thursday, Agra police arrested two men and apprehended three minor boys for allegedly being involved in the attack.

