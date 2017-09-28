Tourism can help provide jobs, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

Tourism is one of the biggest industries in the world and can contribute significantly in providing employment and eliminating poverty, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Ministry of Tourism’s national tourism awards event at Vigyan Bhawan, the President said tourism contributes to 9.6 per cent of India’s GDP and 9.3 per cent in the job sector.

The President said that every 10th person in the world was employed in the tourism industry. According to some estimates, an investment of Rs 10 lakh in tourism could provide daily bread to 90 people, while a similar investment in agriculture could feed only 45 people and 13 in the manufacturing sector, he said. Inclusive tourism growth can usher in inclusive economic growth, Kovind said.

The number of tourists across the globe has increased from 2.5 crore in 1950 to 123 crore in 2017 and this is a sign of rapid growth in the sector, the President said. Kovind stressed the need to promote domestic tourism while making India a point of attraction on the world tourism map.

The President recalled efforts made by Adi Shankaracharya, who established mutts all over India, and said he was not only a spiritual person but also a nation builder. The awards are annually handed out to state governments and union territories, hotels, tour operators and private individuals to recognise their contribution to tourism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App