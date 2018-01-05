Totally in favour of triple talaq bill but some provisions are objectionable: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said his party favours the triple talaq bill but the government has not clarified on some of the provisions of the bill. Raising the issue of providing sustenance to divorced women, news agency ANI quoted Azad as saying, “We are totally in favour of the bill but some provisions are objectionable. The govt has not clarified about the sustenance of the victims.”

The bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha but has hit a roadblock in the Upper House with the Congress and other opposition parties insisting that the bill be sent to a select committee. The government was hoping to clear the bill in the winter session of Parliament which ended Friday.

Earlier, Azad had pointed out his party’s reservation over the provision in the Bill for a three-year jail term for any Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering talaq three times in quick succession.

The proposed law makes talaq-e-biddat a “cognizable and non-bailable offence”. It has provisions of “imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine” for any Muslim man who divorces his wife via instant triple talaq. It also provides for “subsistence allowance” to Muslim women and custody of minor children as “may be determined by the magistrate”.

“Till the time a woman’s husband is in jail who is going to pay for the family maintenance? The government should have a provision that till the time the husband is incarcerated, the government should pay the women subsistence allowance. Let them do this, and we will support the Bill. But there is no such provision,” Azad had told the house on Thursday.

