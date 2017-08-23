Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Team led by Indian astrophysicist predicts solar corona

Predicted magnetic field structure of the Sun’s corona during the August 21 solar eclipse Predicted magnetic field structure of the Sun’s corona during the August 21 solar eclipse

In what has come to be referred as the “Great American Eclipse”, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States on August 21. A sense of excitement is fast building up as a key group of scientists from Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences at the Indian Institute for Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, have made predictions of how the Sun’s atmosphere — the corona — will look like when it will be visible during the total solar eclipse on Monday.

The team is led by Dr Dibyendu Nandi, head, Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) at IISER, Kolkata, who is also an associate at the Pune-based Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). The team has predicted the expected structure of the solar corona, which will become visible during the eclipse. “We will be able to predict the solar corona during the eclipse,” Nandi told The Indian Express. Dr Nandi, however, said it will take at least a day or two to analyse the data and arrive at findings whether their prediction was accurate or not. Nandi, who is also the chairman of the working group on solar stellar environments at International Astronomical Union, said it was important to understand the corona, and comparing this prediction with actual observations during the eclipse will tell us how well we understand it.

At IUCAA, Director Dr Somak Raychaudhury said it was a moment of pride, especially as the team has been working for years to predict the Sun’s atmosphere. “The Sun is very complicated and there is a very big industry trying to predict how this star is going to behave. It is just not light but also particles coming out of the Sun that are seen in the corona. Scientists worldwide are engaged in modelling the Sun — taking up computer simulations and there are very few groups who can make accurate predictions,” he said.

“At IUCAA, we provide our research resources to at least 150 associates across the country. Dr Nandi and his team have been using the facilities here and, hence, it is with a sense of expectation that scientists are now gearing up to make a diversity of observations of the solar eclipse,” he added.

Prantika Bhowmik, CESSI, IISER, Kolkata, Anthony R Yeates, Department of Mathematical Sciences, Durham University, UK, Suman Panda, CESSI and Department of Physical Sciences, IISER, Kolkata, Rajashik Tarafder, CESSI, IISER, Kolkata, Soumyaranjan Dash, CESSI, IISER, Kolkata, are graduate and undergraduate students who are part of the team working with Dr Nandi.

Coronal magnetic fields are difficult to measure under normal circumstances since the corona is much more faint that the disk of the Sun. This necessitates the development and use of theoretical and computational models to understand the problem of coronal heating, and, in turn, the origin of solar storms and severe space weather. This India-led study and modeling that aims to predict the Sun’s coronal structure is important for the world in this respect. Their prediction of the appearance of the corona during the eclipse is one of only two predictions, highlighting the difficulty of this challenge that many groups around the world are not yet ready for.

Solar eclipses offer a way around the problem of observing the corona. In a total eclipse, when the Moon blocks out the Sun’s disk, the faint light from the corona becomes visible! This allows us to see coronal structures and understand the magnetic fields that produce them. Therefore, the ‘Great American Eclipse’ will allow testing of our theoretical models and lead to their refinement through an assessment of what went right and what went wrong with the predictions, said scientists.

The CESSI team has predicted an intricate structure of the corona that is a result of computing the evolution of the magnetic fields of sunspots on the solar surface over many years. Their predictions shows lotus petal-like shapes extending from the surface in some parts of the Sun’s corona, while in other parts, magnetic field lines fan out like spokes of a wheel from the Sun and into inter-planetary space. Scientists expect that comparison of eclipse observations with these simulations will help understand our star and its influences on our space environment, said Niruj Ramanujam, chair, Public Outreach & Education Committee, Astronomical Society of India.

