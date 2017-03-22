Toshiba’s nuclear sector pullout & Westinghouse financial crisis: Amid clouds of uncertainty comes ‘willingness’

Ilustration: C R Sasikumar Ilustration: C R Sasikumar

Following Japanese engineering major Toshiba Corp’s plans to withdraw from the nuclear sector and the resultant uncertainty over the Toshiba-owned US reactor vendor Westinghouse Electric Co’s plans for deploying six atomic power units in India, the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has initiated fresh discussions with Westinghouse Electric, which, in turn, has “expressed willingness” to continue with the proposed project in India.

This comes amid fresh reports of Westinghouse taking offers for a financing package to help it go through a US bankruptcy process. With respect to the proposed Indian project, slated to be the first non-Russian Light Water Reactor-based nuclear project to be set up with foreign cooperation, a Techno-Commercial Offer (TCO) for setting up six ‘AP1000’ reactor units at Kovvada, Andhra Pradesh, had already been submitted by Westinghouse Electric last year and the discussions on the TCO between NPCIL and Westinghouse had been initiated.

“The government has taken note of reports regarding Toshiba Corporation’s plans to withdraw from nuclear plant construction. NPCIL is in discussions (with Westinghouse Electric), which has expressed willingness to continue with the proposed project in India,” a government official said in response to a query on the Westinghouse project after Toshiba’s pullout.

Westinghouse Electric, according to a March 20 Reuters report, is taking offers for a financing package to help it go through US bankruptcy and Toshiba, which is still reeling from an estimated $6.2-billion writedown associated with its nuclear division, is reviewing proposals from investment firms about a so called ‘debtor-in-possession’ loan, which would carry the company through a potential bankruptcy. Should it file for bankruptcy, the money would allow Westinghouse to continue to pay employees and build four nuclear power plants in Georgia and South Carolina, commissioned by local utility companies — the first nuclear power plants built in the United States in more than 30 years, the Reuters report said.

The setback comes amid steady progress made by NPCIL and Westinghouse on the project in Andhra Pradesh after a pact was signed in June 2016 between the two for deploying six atomic reactors units at the Kovvada project site. If negotiations were to have proceeded on schedule, the commercial contract was expected to have been signed by June 2017, while site design and engineering work was to start immediately for the project that will deploy Westinghouse’s new AP1000 reactors at the site. Each of these “third-generation” reactors has a capacity of 1,208 megawatt electric (MWe).

The fresh impediments over Westinghouse’s future after Toshiba’s pullout comes on top of two additional concerns — Westinghouse’s patchy record on AP1000-based projects that are currently under construction globally and the lack of clarity on the cost viability of projects based on the untested reactor technology. Westinghouse currently has eight AP1000 reactors under construction — two in South Carolina, two in Georgia and four in China.

While the world’s first Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear reactor is set to go into operation in China in June 2017, as announced by the China National Nuclear Corporation in March last year, this, however, comes after construction delays of over three years — the original commissioning date for the project was December 2013. The reactor has been plagued by delays due to design flaws and problems with key components, including new coolant pumps for the two reactor units that arrived only at the end of last year.

Then there are pricing uncertainties, which would be further compounded by the news of the troubles brewing at Westinghouse Electric. The cloud over the pricing stems from the fact that the AP1000 is a new design approved by the US nuclear regulator (the NRC) in December 2011, which has not been completed and brought on line anywhere in the world. While nuclear power construction has been subject to significant cost escalations and regulatory delays, adding a new reactor technology only serves to make the cost estimation even tougher. While clear pricing benchmarks are not available for the AP1000, costs for two new proposed reactors at a Levy County site in Florida, US are reported to have surged from $3.5 billion to $22 billion in five years since initial estimate, translating into a project cost of about Rs 1.45 lakh crore (at an exchange rate of Rs 66 to a dollar). This would entail a capital cost of over Rs 70 crore per MWe.

In India, the cost benchmark for projects based on the indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology is about Rs 9 crore per MWe. For new imported light water reactors such as the AP1000, costing benchmarks are derived broadly from the two Russian designed VVER-1000 reactors which are to be deployed at Kudankulam. The two new VVER reactor units (KKNPP 3 & 4) to be set up in Tamil Nadu, which would come up at the Kudankulam site where two identical units (KKNPP 1 & 2) have been set up. The commissioning of the first Russian unit of the Kudankulam project was also badly delayed and entailed significant cost escalation.

With the cost uncertainties looming large, the government has initiated two tangible steps to ensure the cost viability of the project, the first involving an American firm since India and the US signed a landmark civil nuclear deal in 2008. Next, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has formed a panel to thrash out the broad financing pattern for the six Westinghouse reactors and a finance negotiating committee has been tasked with getting the details of the funding package with the US Exim Bank, which has agreed to part-finance the project.

In the case of the Westinghouse project, the original site, Mithi Virdi in Gujarat, had to be abandoned in favour of Andhra Pradesh, where land acquisition is at an advanced stage. This site was originally earmarked for a project based on GE-Hitachi’s new ESBWR reactor based project.

While the land acquisition was stuck for over half a decade, NPCIL is learnt to have made a down payment on 2,000 acres of land in the coastal district of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. A majority of the farmers in the area have agreed to sell their land and the entire land acquisition is expected to happen over the next few months, according to assurances handed out by the state government to NPCIL.

DAE officials indicated that it would be wrong to set the project cost benchmark based on the cost of projects to be implemented in the US. A better cost indicated, they said, would be ongoing projects in China, where local manufacturing of parts promises to drive down overall costs. “The Chinese project cost would have better correlation to the costing being worked out for Indian project,” an official said.

In China, though, reworking quality-related niggles have repeatedly led to the implementation schedule being derailed. The startup of the first AP1000 unit, Sanmen-1, initially expected in 2014, has been delayed by issues related to components, including the sealed reactor coolant pumps built by component manufacturer Curtiss-Wright Corp.

The pumps used, touted as the largest of their type ever built for a reactor, are reported to have developed heating issues and then faced a problem with bearings that required them to be shipped from China for refabrication. Then a new problem, having to do with retaining clips in the pumps, was identified and addressed subsequently.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now