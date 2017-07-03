Torrential rains in Arunachal Pradesh cause massive landslides, floods

In East Siang District, the Siang River crossed the danger mark last night measuring at 153.98 meters, threatening Pasighat (Representational Image/ File Photo) In East Siang District, the Siang River crossed the danger mark last night measuring at 153.98 meters, threatening Pasighat (Representational Image/ File Photo)

With the coming of the monsoon, the state of Arunachal Pradesh, including its capital Itanagar, has been severely affected by landslides, flash floods and road blockades. The road between Itanagar and Naharlagun has been blocked due to a massive landslide. The road between Hoj-Potin has also been blocked by a landslide and left vehicles stranded. In Tirap District, a huge landslide occurred between Khonsa and Longding roads, threatening the very lifeline between the two districts.

In East Siang District, the Siang River crossed the danger mark last night measuring at 153.98 meters, threatening Pasighat. The river volume in the morning receded at 153.91 metres, which is below the danger mark. The district administration has advised the residents living in the low-lying areas to take precautionary measures and remain alert, in case of any mishap.

The affected roads and bridges have made the people’s movement in the capital and its peripheries extremely difficult. There has been no report of casualties from any part of the state. The state government along with the concerned authorities is working hard to restore the normal road communications.

