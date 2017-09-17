Torrential rain batters Kerala; holiday declared for educational institutions in Idukki, Ernakulam

Kerala rains: Due to heavy rains, rail traffic was also partially affected on the Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram route as earth caved in and onto the track. (Photo for representational purpose) Kerala rains: Due to heavy rains, rail traffic was also partially affected on the Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram route as earth caved in and onto the track. (Photo for representational purpose)

Torrential rainfall lashed Kerala on Sunday, resulting in widespread damage, landslides and waterlogging in various parts of the state. Very heavy rainfall has been predicted in few places of Kerala and heavy showers in Lakshadweep for two days, according to officials of India Meteorological department.

Incessant downpour triggered landslip in the tribal hamlet of Attappady and adjacent areas in Palakkad district earlier this morning, though there were no reports of injuries, said officials. With the South West monsoon active over the state, fishermen have been warned about strong winds blowing from southwesterly direction with an occasional speed of 45-55 kmph along the Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area in the next 24 hours.

Many parts of Palakkad have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past three days, according to authorities. Huge amount of destruction and agricultural crop loss were reported in the interior areas, they added. Several houses and roads were also damaged in various parts. Anakkal, Puthur and Jellyppara areas in Attappady were affected the most.

Due to heavy rains, rail traffic was also partially affected on the Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram route as earth caved in and onto the track.

While Taliparamba in Kannur district received 6 cm rainfall, Vythiri in Wayanad district recorded 5 cm rain, as per meteorological department sources. They also said thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds was likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram district.

High range Idukki and coastal Alappuzha district also witnessed relentless downpour, while waterlogging caused traffic blocks in some parts of Kochi. According to reports, a holiday has been declared in all educational institutions, including professional colleges in Idukki and Ernakulam.

Recent downpour have come as a relief to the state, which recorded a 25 per cent dip in the rainfall between June 1-August 23 this year.

