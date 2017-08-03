Top US official met NSA, Foreign Secy in Delhi

Lisa Curtis discussed China Lisa Curtis discussed China

WITH US President Donald Trump tasking his administration with undertaking a policy review on Afghanistan and Pakistan, senior American official Lisa Curtis met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign secretary S Jaishankar on July 31 and August 1, official sources told The Indian Express.

During her meetings, Curtis is understood to have exchanged notes with Indian officials on the border-standoff with China, sources said. She had been in touch with Indian officials since early July over the standoff, they said. Curtis is deputy assistant to the US President and the National Security Council’s Senior Director for South and Central Asia. She was in New Delhi for the Indo-US forum but her visit was not officially announced by the American or Indian side. Curtis, who was senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a Washington DC-based thinktank, was picked by US NSA Gen H R McMaster for the crucial position in the White House.

During her brief visit to the Capital, Curtis was joined by Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. The two met with other senior Indian government officials as well as “thought leaders and business executives” to discuss US-India relations and regional issues.

In a statement, the US embassy said that during their meetings, Curtis and Wells discussed the “common objectives such as combating terrorist threats, promoting security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, increasing free and fair trade, and strengthening energy linkages”. “They reiterated President Trump and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s commitment to expand and deepen the strategic partnership between our countries and advance common objectives… Both looked forward to maintaining the positive momentum of the bilateral relationship following PM Modi’s successful visit to Washington in June,” the embassy said.

