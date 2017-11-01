Top TDP leader A Revanth Reddy joins Congress

IN A shot in the arm for the Congress in Telangana, top TDP leader A Revanth Reddy along with several TDP district presidents, MLAs and MLCs and some TRS leaders joined the party on Tuesday. Reddy was the working president of the TDP in Telangana was also its floor leader in the Assembly.

Reddy, who resigned from the TDP last week, met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi before officially joining the party in the presence of Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in charge of the state R C Khuntia at the AICC headquarters.

Kuntia said Reddy joined the Congress without any condition and he has not been given any assurance. His comments were aimed at voices in the Telangana Congress as there is said to be opposition over Reddy joining the party. Kuntia said talks are going on and some other leaders too may join the Congress.

