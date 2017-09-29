Top Syrian cleric, Mehbooba Mufti stress on weeding out ‘cult of violence’ from Muslim society

Mehbooba Mufti informed Hassoun of various developmental initiatives undertaken by her government in the state including the education and empowerment of women. (File photo) Mehbooba Mufti informed Hassoun of various developmental initiatives undertaken by her government in the state including the education and empowerment of women. (File photo)

Syria’s senior-most Muslim cleric Ahmad Bader Eddin Mohammad Adib Hassoun on Friday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, with the two leaders stressing on the need to “weed out the cult of violence” from the Muslim society.

The grand mufti of Syria had earlier met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who had assured him of India’s support in the fight against terrorism of the war-ravaged country, which is a major theatre of the dreaded ISIS.

During the meeting on Friday, the chief minister and the grand mufti discussed several issues confronting the Muslim world and “the need to weed out the cult of violence from the Muslim society”, an official spokesman said.

“They also underscored the need for inculcating values of peace, tolerance and coexistence among the younger generation,” the spokesman said.

“You are a role model for the Muslim world and Syrian women would take an inspiration from your personality,” the grand mufti was quoted as saying to the chief minister.

He also extended an invitation to her to visit Syria.

The two leaders exchanged ideas on education, social system, history and welfare of the Muslim world and the need for effective inter-faith communication to spread the message of Islam, the spokesman added.

Mehbooba informed Hassoun of various developmental initiatives undertaken by her government in the state including the education and empowerment of women.

The chief minister invited the grand mufti and his delegation to visit the state again for exhaustive sessions with local religious scholars and academicians.

The grand mufti informed the chief minister that he was happy to know about her views on various issues.

The visit of the senior-most cleric has been coordinated by Indian Council of Cultural Relations, New Delhi.

The ambassador of Syria to India, Riad Abbas, adviser in Syrian embassy Nazen Nasri and other officials of the embassy as well as Regional Director of ICCR Balwant Thakur accompanied the grand mufti during the visit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App