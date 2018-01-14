Top stories: From Supreme Court crisis to ONGC chopper crash, read all here

Bodies of four ONGC staffs and two pilots who died on the Pawan Hans Chopper Crash at cooper hospital on sunday early morning (Express photo/Kevin Dsouza) Bodies of four ONGC staffs and two pilots who died on the Pawan Hans Chopper Crash at cooper hospital on sunday early morning (Express photo/Kevin Dsouza)

Supreme Court issue: What next?

A day after four seniormost Supreme court judges raised concerns over Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra’s functioning, one of them denied there is any “crisis”, while another said there was no need for “outside interference”. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra dropped by at Misra’s residence on Saturday. While the two could not meet, the move prompted Congress to question the reason for the visit. Read more here. Meanwhile, the Indian Express has also learnt that the CJI may call a meeting of full court (25 judges currently) this week.

Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal

While people in northern India are celebrating Makar Sankranti, down south, most of the states are celebrating Pongal. The two festivals mark the beginning of a new season. On Saturday, West Bengal government said the number of devotees visiting the Gangasagar Mela at Sagar Island on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday will beat all previous records.

Can Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth, whose stardom has few parallels in India, first extended his support to a political party in 1996 and has since teetered on the edge of taking the plunge. But despite being pressed upon by fans, and wooed by parties from across the spectrum, he has taken 20-plus years to finally announce he is joining politics, on his own and across all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu — entering the arena when one titan (J Jayalalithaa) has exited, and the other (M Karunanidhi) is out of the picture. A superstar like no other, his political debut has been speculated upon like few others. Given Tamil Nadu’s gaping political landscape, Rajinikanth has chosen his entry well.

ONGC employees killed in chopper crash

Six bodies were recovered late evening after a chopper carrying five senior Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officials and two pilots crashed near Uttan off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday. Read more here. INS Teg is coordinating the search in the area on Sunday. 9 X ONGC Vessels are also employed for search in the area. ONGC vessel TAG 15 undertaking Side Scan Sonar (SSS) operations have found debris 600 yards from wreckage position. Diving team ex-Samudra Sevak is preparing to undertake diving operations.

What happened in Hawaii?

Days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong talked about the “nuclear buttons” on their desks, an emergency alert warned Hawaii’s residents of an imminent ballistic missile attack. Authorities later said the alert was sent mistakenly by an employee at the state emergency management agency who pushed the “wrong button.” Read more here.

