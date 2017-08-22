Top stories: SC sets aside practice of triple talaq, AIADMK MLAs loyal to Dinakaran rebel

Triple talaq main plaintiff Sahira Bano with her counsel Amit Singh Chadha after the historic verdict on the practice by the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Triple talaq main plaintiff Sahira Bano with her counsel Amit Singh Chadha after the historic verdict on the practice by the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Here are the top stories of the day:

Supreme Court, in landmark ruling, sets aside practice of triple talaq

By a majority verdict on Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, ruling that the practice was ‘void and illegal.’ The apex court observed that triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran. A five-judge constitution bench said in a 395-page order said: “In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ – triple talaq is set aside.”

AIADMK MLAs loyal to TTV Dinakaran rebel against party leadership

A day after the two rival factions of the AIADMK set aside their differences and joined hands, 22 MLAs supporting the party deputy general secretary, TTV Dinakaran, met Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan and withdrew their support from Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami’s government. After DMK working president M K Stalin wrote to the Governor seeking a floor test, 15 of the 19 Dinakaran loyalists are now being shifted to two hotels in Puducherry.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (R) and O Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (R) and O Panneerselvam exchange greetings following merger of their factions in Chennai on Monday. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam formally merged following a power sharing arrangement with the former to remain as Chief Minister and the latter his deputy. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI8_21_2017_000118B)

Doklam standoff: Prime Minister Doklam standoff: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Doklam standoff: China rejects Rajnath’s hope for early solution

China on Tuesday said the only way to end the Doklam standoff in Sikkim sector was for India to unconditionally withdraw its troops from the area. Beijing’s response comes a day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed hope that China would soon make a “positive” move in this regard. Rajnath Singh had on Monday hoped that a solution to the Doklam standoff would be found soon and said India never attacked a nation nor did it harbour any expansionist behaviour.

The Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court of India.

No exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu, Supreme Court directs government to start counselling process

In a major blow to the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court today asked the state to follow National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) after the Centre said the state cannot be exempted. The apex court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to start counselling process immediately and finish it by September 4. As The Indian Express reported yesterday, the attorney general has said that the ordinance, sent by the Tamil Nadu government on the exemption of NEET, is not good in law.

Players, BCCI unhappy with kit sponsor Nike

The Indian cricket board is unhappy with Nike, the kit sponsor for Indian team, for providing sub-standard clothing to the players over the past few months. It’s learnt that the Indian players complained about the clothing and subsequently, the two top BCCI employees — Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri and General Manager game development Ratnakar Shetty — raised the issue with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy first look is out Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy first look is out

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy first look: Chiranjeevi’s next promises a visual treat

The motion poster and title of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film was unveiled on Tuesday to mark the birthday celebration of the Megastar, who turned 62. The poster was unveiled at a big event organised by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja in Hyderabad. The period film has been titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is based on the life of a freedom fighter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd