Top stories: UN deplores India’s stand on Rohingya deportation, SC seeks Centre’s response in Ryan school murder case, Tom Alter suffering from Cancer

Rohingya crisis: Deplore India’s current measures to deport refugees, says UN rights body chief

Amid ongoing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, a top UN human rights official on Monday castigated India for its bid to deport Rohingyas who have taken shelter in the country. “I deplore current measures in India to deport Rohingyas at a time of such violence against them in their country,” Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said while addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council. He also noted that some 40,000 Rohingyas had settled in India, including 16,000 who have received refugee documentation. While noting India’s obligations under international law, Zeid said: “India cannot carry out collective expulsions, or return people to a place where they risk torture or other serious violations.”

Ryan school murder: SC seeks response of Centre, CBSE within three weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Haryana government after the father of a seven-year-old, who was killed in a gruesome manner inside Gurgaon’s Ryan International School, filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the case. The apex court also sought a response from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in this regard. The plea, filed by Varun Chandra Thakur, sought framing of guidelines to fix responsibility of school managements in case of such incidents and also regarding the safety and security of children.

A class 2 pupil, Pradyuman, was found dead with his throat slit in a washroom of the Gurgaon school on Friday, triggering a massive public outrage. The accused, school bus condu ctor Ashok Kumar, allegedly killed the boy while trying to sexually abuse him and was arrested the same day.

Rajnath Singh in Kashmir: Anyone below 18 must not be treated like criminal

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reiterated his commitment to meet every stakeholder in Jammu-Kashmir and resolve longstanding issues faced by the people of the state. While also recollecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, Singh said Kashmiris must be embraced and not abused. After holding a security review meeting, he further said kids below the age of 18 will be treated in accordance with the Juvenile Act and not like criminals. “…kids below the age of 18 should not be treated like criminals, whatever investigation needs to be done it must be in accordance with juveline act. They must not be sent to prison, must be sent to juvenile homes,” he said.

Irma seen weakening to tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon: NHC

Hurricane Irma was losing strength as its center moved toward the northwestern coast of the Florida Peninsula on Monday and was forecast to weaken to a tropical storm during the day and to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Irma, once ranked as one of the most powerful hurricanes recorded in the Atlantic, was about 60 miles (100 km) north of Tampa, Florida, carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the center said in a 5 am ET (0900 GMT) advisory. Irma’s center would cross the eastern Florida Panhandle into southern Georgia on Monday afternoon, then move through southwestern Georgia and eastern Alabama on Monday evening and Tuesday, the NHC forecast.

Switzerland train accident: 27 injured, rescue operations on

A Swiss railway operator says 27 people have been injured in a collision between two trains at a station in the Swiss Alps during a re-routing maneuver. Police and medical teams were rushed to the scene of the accident in the central town of Andermatt involving a locomotive and five rail cars with about 100 passengers on board. Spokesman Jan Baerwalde of train service operator Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn said authorities were investigating the cause of the crash. Spokeswoman Sonja Aschwanden of the Uri cantonal police said she did not have any immediate information about the type of injuries or material damage.

Tom Alter suffering from fourth stage cancer, son says ‘he is showing will to battle it out’

Film and theatre actor Tom Alter has been diagnosed with cancer. The Padma Shri awardee, popularly known for his stint on TV show Zabaan Sambhalke, is suffering from fourth stage skin cancer. The news came less than a week after the 67-year-old multi-faceted performer was discharged from a city hospital, where he was admitted for “body pain”. His son Jamie Alter told IANS over phone, “It is what is called a squamous cell carcinoma (a type of skin cancer). It is a relapse of the same thing which had happened last year and unfortunately, for various reasons, it was not detected at that time and has come back.”

Pakistan vs World XI: I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan, says Faf du Plessis

Pakistan hosting a World XI tour is more than just cricket and though it is a short tour, it represents something very big, captain of the visiting World XI team Faf du Plessis said on Monday. He also expressed his happiness that Pakistan fans will be able to witness international cricket at home after a long time. “It is not just about cricket. This short tour is for something bigger. We are just happy that after a long time Pakistani cricket fans can watch international action at home,” Du Plessis said. After a gap of eight years, top international cricketers are touring Pakistan in the form of World XI squad.

Poster Boys box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film earns Rs 7.25 crore

‘Poster Boys’ has not exactly been a success story so far, but it has shown a considerable and hopeful growth at the box office. After opening at Rs 1.75 crore, the film picked up on Saturday with earnings of Rs 2.40 crore. On Sunday too, the film showed some upswing and made a collection of Rs 3.10 crore, taking the total weekend figures of this Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade starrer to Rs 7.25 crore. The film also marks the debut of Shreyas as a director in Bollywood.

