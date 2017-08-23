Top stories: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu offers to quit, new Rs 200 note will be out soon

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today offered to resign after back-to-back train derailments in the last four days. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today offered to resign after back-to-back train derailments in the last four days. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Here are the top stories:

Suresh Prabhu offers to quit after back-to-back accidents

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has offered to quit after back-to-back train derailments in the last four days. Suresh Prabhu wrote on Twitter that he takes full moral responsibility for the accidents and has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. On Saturday, the Kalinga Utkal Express, travelling from Puri to Haridwar, had derailed at Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar killing 22 people and injuring over 150 others. Early Wednesday morning, in the second incident in four days, nine coaches of the Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auriaya injuring over 70 persons.

The new Rs 200 currency note to be unveiled by the Reserve Bank The new Rs 200 currency note to be unveiled by the Reserve Bank

New Rs 200 note will be out soon

The Union government on Wednesday confirmed that a new Rs 200 note will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. While no immediate date was made known, the new denomination could well hit ATMs and banks as early as next week. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Government hereby specifies the denomination of bank notes of the value of two hundred rupees,” an official government notification said.

Jailed AIADMK leader VK Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Supreme Court rejects Sasikala’s plea to review her conviction in disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday dismissed a review petition filed by jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case in which she was convicted in February this year. Sasikala, along with two of her relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi, was awarded four-year jail term and has been in prison since the conviction. Earlier, on May 4 she had moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the February 14 judgement of the court upholding her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in which she was accused along with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa.

English forward Wayne Rooney English forward Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney announces international retirement

Wayne Rooney has drawn curtains on his international career and made the announcement on Wednesday after a glittering 14-year spell as England forward. The 31-year old played 119 games in national colours out of which he captained 22 to score a total of 53 goals. In a statement on his official website, he said, “It was great Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that. However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.”

Katrina Kaif would love to be a part of fantasy drama, Game of Thrones.

How about Katrina Kaif as the new Daenerys in Game of Thrones?

If given a chance, Katrina Kaif would love to be a part of the stellar cast of much-talked about television series, Game Of Thrones. Reason? Like millions of you, she too is a Jon Snow fan and wants to be a part of the global blockbuster that GOT is. And to make her request reach the makers of the show, the Jagga Jasoos actor has made a public request on her social media account. The hashtags Katrina has used are proof of her being in awe of the ‘moody and broody’ Jon Snow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd