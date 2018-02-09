Top stories of the day: NHRC seeks ‘factual report’ from MoD over sone pelting; Kolkata Class 2 student allegedly sexually assaulted by teacher

From NHRC seeking a ‘factual report’ from MoD over sone pelting in Shopian to Kolkata’s Class 2 student allegedly sexually assaulted by teacher, here are the top news for today. From NHRC seeking a ‘factual report’ from MoD over sone pelting in Shopian to Kolkata’s Class 2 student allegedly sexually assaulted by teacher, here are the top news for today.

Shopian firing: NHRC seeks ‘factual report’ from MoD over sone pelting

The National Human Rights Commission has sought a ‘factual report’ from the Union Ministry of Defence asking it the list of steps taken by the government on the rising incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir against the security forces. On January 27, the Indian Army came under assault and were pelted with stones by an unruly mob in J&K’s Shopian district. Click here to read more

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian districts to foil the separatists’ plan of holding a rally to protest against three civilian killings on January 27. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian districts to foil the separatists’ plan of holding a rally to protest against three civilian killings on January 27. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Kolkata: Class 2 student allegedly sexually assaulted by teacher for two months

Tempers flared in a school in Kolkata when angry parents confronted the principal over an alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old student by one of the teachers. The principal refused to take cognisance of the accusation which further enraged the parents who started protesting outside the school. Click here to read more

Express Photo by Partha Paul Express Photo by Partha Paul

Air Force official in Delhi arrested for sharing classified information with two women

An Indian Air Force Group Captain was arrested for sharing classified information with two women suspected to be working with foreign spy agency. Investigations revealed that he was being blackmailed by the two women. He has been remanded to police custody for five days. Click here to read more

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Yogi Adityanath: ‘Those who believe in language of gun, should be answered in same way’

The Uttar Pradesh government has come under scrutiny after it was found that more than 1,100 encounters were recorded between March 20, 2017 and January 31 this year. The Chief Minister has remained defiant saying that criminals in the state should be answered in a language they understood. Click here to read more

Cricket – India v South Africa – Third One Day International – Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa – February 7, 2018. (Source: REUTERS) Cricket – India v South Africa – Third One Day International – Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa – February 7, 2018. (Source: REUTERS)

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: At pink Wanderers, India look to script history

More than 25 years after India first toured South Africa, the Men in Blue look to seal their maiden ODI series win away from home. India is 3-0 up in the 6-match ODI series. Click here to read more

Padmna Movie review. Padmna Movie review.

PadMan movie review: The Akshay Kumar starrer isn’t a particularly good film

PadMan has tonal problems, swinging between commonplace-ness and flat-out filmi-ness, because it is trying to appeal to many constituencies at the same time, writes Shubhra Gupta. The solution of ‘have-pad-will-solve-menstrual-problems’ is simplistic, a little nuance would have gone a long way in making the film deeper and more satisfyingly complex. Click here to read more

