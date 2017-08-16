Top stories of the day: China says it is unaware of incursion in Ladakh, Doordarshan refutes Tripura CMO’s claim

Pangong lake in Leh where the Indian troops have foiled an infiltration bid by the Chinese PLA (Express archive photo) Pangong lake in Leh where the Indian troops have foiled an infiltration bid by the Chinese PLA (Express archive photo)

Here are the top stories of the day:

China claims it is unaware of scuffle between Indian troops and PLA in Ladakh

China said that it was unaware of any incursion by the soldiers of its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region. Boat patrols of the two countries had jostled and engaged in an exchange of blows near the Finger-6 part of the lake, one-third of which is under Indian control and the rest under Chinese occupation. No shots were fired though. The incident comes even as the troops of both countries were engaged in a border standoff in the Doklam region in Sikkim sector.

Rahul Gandhi inaugurates subsidized ‘Indira canteens’ in Bengaluru

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a slew of ‘Indira canteens’ – subsidised canteens that will offer breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at the rate of Rs 10. Named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the canteens are seen as a populist measure introduced by the Siddaramaiah government ahead of Assembly elections next year. Gandhi said the canteens will work to ensure that no one in the city goes hungry.

Manik Sarkar at the I-Day parade in Agartala. PTI photo Manik Sarkar at the I-Day parade in Agartala. PTI photo

Doordarshan dismisses Tripura CMO’s claim that speech was blacklisted

Doordarshan’s Agartala unit said it had given wide coverage of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s Independence Day speech, refuting the claim of the latter that the speech was blacked out. “On August 15, 2017, Doordarshan also gave wide coverage to the Chief Minister’s Independence day programme and telecast report running to 29 minutes and 45 seconds. Out of which the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s speech coverage was for 12 minutes. This was telecast at 1900 hours (SIC),” a letter written by UK Sahoo, head of the Doordarshan Kendra in Agartala to the media read.

Air hostess found dead outside Kolkata apartment

An air hostess, working with a private airline, died after allegedly falling from the third floor of a building in Kolkata. “The deceased has been identified as Khongsit Clara Bansha Rai. Preliminary investigations have revealed that she was the lead cabin attendant of Indigo airlines. It is too early to ascertain how the incident took place,” said a police official. Her body was found near the apartment with serious head injuries.

Shah Rukh Khan at the residence of Shah Rukh Khan at the residence of Dilip Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan meets ailing Dilip Kumar

Actor Shah Rukh Khan Wednesday met Dilip Kumar at the latter’s residence in Mumbai. Dilip Kumar is recovering well after he was discharged from the hospital recently. He has been suffering from age-related illnesses for a long time. Shah Rukh had once described Kumar as the ‘forefather’ and ‘pillar’ of the film industry.

Ravi Shastri feels that only India’s fittest players will get a chance to showcase their performance in the 2019 World Cup. (Source: AP) Ravi Shastri feels that only India’s fittest players will get a chance to showcase their performance in the 2019 World Cup. (Source: AP)

Only the fittest of the lot will survive and thrive going forward: India coach Ravi Shastri

Stating that only India’s fittest players will get a chance to showcase their performance in the 2019 World Cup, Ravi Shastri told the Times of India, “When the time comes for India to field a side for the 2019 50-over World Cup, we should have the best fielding XI in the world walking out. Only the fittest of the lot will survive and thrive going forward and that’s right up there in the list of priorities.” Shastri said that his long term goal is to focus on 2019 World Cup but also feels that India should continue to excel in Test matches as well, “The World Cup has its own space that needs to be respected. And while that remains the goal, a fact also remains that if India needs to show their real might in the game, then achieving results in Test cricket is the pinnacle,” he added.

