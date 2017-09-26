Top stories: NHRC issues notice to BHU VC for inaction, Delhi HC reserves Honeypreet’s bail plea, Newton remains India’s official entry to Oscars

Students and police in a standoff in Varanasi late Saturday night. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Students and police in a standoff in Varanasi late Saturday night. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Here are the top stories of the day

BHU violence: NHRC issue notices to UP govt, V-C on inaction over eve-teasing complaint

Following violence on the campus of the Banaras Hindu University, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and BHU Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi for not taking any action against the eve-teasing complaint and harsh police action against students. “Suo motu cognizance taken in subsequent use of unwarranted manhandling and thrashing of agitating students, mostly women, by UP police. Notices issued to Chief Secy, DGP UP and BHU VC calling for a detailed report in the matter. The response is expected within 4 weeks,” the NHRC said in a statement to the media. (Read full story)

Women’s college girls student’s going home by BHU administration order. (Source: Express photo by Annad Singh) Women’s college girls student’s going home by BHU administration order. (Source: Express photo by Annad Singh)

India won’t deploy troops in Afghanistan: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing a press conference after her meeting with US Defence Secretary James Mattis, cleared the air on speculations that India was thinking of deploying troops in Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump called for greater Indian involvement in Afghanistan. “There shall not be any boots on the ground from India,” said Sitharaman while addressing a joint press conference with Mattis after delegation-level talks. India will, however, continue its development and medical assistance to Kabul.

India and US on Tuesday discussed a range of issues including terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The two leaders held comprehensive talks covering the entire gamut of the bilateral defence partnership. (Read full story)

US Defencew Secretary Jim Mattis was recieved by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/ANI) US Defencew Secretary Jim Mattis was recieved by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Delhi HC reserves order on Honeypreet’s bail plea, says easiest way out would be to surrender

The Delhi High Court has reserved the order on the transit anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, saying the “easiest way out” for her would be to surrender. Honeypreet has been on the run since the conviction of Ram Rahim in two rape cases. She is facing a case of sedition for allegedly inciting violence in Haryana after the Dera chief’s conviction. (Read full story)

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

War on Korean peninsula will have no winner, says China

China said on Tuesday war on the Korean peninsula will have no winner, after North Korea’s foreign minister said US President Donald Trump had declared war on the North and that Pyongyang reserved the right to take countermeasures. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Beijing hopes that US and North Korean politicians can realize that resorting to military means would never be a viable way out.

China also disapproved of the escalation of the war of words between the United States and North Korea, Lu told a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Read full story)

This combination of photos show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and US President Donald Trump in Washington on April 29, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Files) This combination of photos show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and US President Donald Trump in Washington on April 29, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Files)

Cricket rule changes to be introduced on September 28

Multiple rule changes will come into effect from September 28, ICC announced on Tuesday and it will affect all international matches. The key changes pertain to restrictions on bat thickness, the powers afforded to umpires to send violent players off the field and tweaks to the Decision Review System (DRS) and these are the amendments made to the playing conditions. With the changes coming into effect on Thursday, it will affect upcoming South Africa-Bangladesh and Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series, while the ongoing ODI series between India and Australia to be last to play with the existing regulations. (Read full story)

Reliance JioPhone first impressions: The 4G VoLTE feature phone unlike any other

Reliance JioPhone with 4G VoLTE capabilities is a feature phone unlike any other in the market. This is supposed to be a big disruptor for India, which could ensure that even feature phone users in the country come on the 4G VoLTE network. For Reliance Jio, the Jio Phone is a necessity, after all their entire network is based on 4G VoLTE. There’s no 2G or 3G like other players. In order to get the feature phone user base, which is still a large majority of users in India, the JioPhone is needed. (Read full story)

Reliance Jio Phone first impressions: The Rs 1500 4G VoLTE feature phone is now being delivered to users. Reliance Jio Phone first impressions: The Rs 1500 4G VoLTE feature phone is now being delivered to users.

FFI Secretary General Supran Sen maintains that Newton will be India’s official entry to Oscars

In the past days, Rajkummar Rao’s Newton has been receiving as much flak as it has been garnering appreciation. While netizens have been vigorously slamming the film for being a ripoff of Iranian movie ‘Secret Ballot’, on the other side, the film’s cast and crew and various celebrities like Anurag Kashyap have come out in support of the film. Today, Anurag even posted a snapshot of his conversation with ‘Secret Ballot’ makers who clearly quashed these rumours.

And now, in what seems like a relief, trade analyst Ramesh Bala has confirmed that amid all the speculation FFI (Film Federation of India) has maintained that ‘Newton’ is India’s official entry to Oscars. “Setting aside all the speculations, FFI Secretary General #SupranSen says #Newton will be #India ‘s Entry into #Oscars and no change to it,” he tweeted. (Read full story)

Bigg Boss: Before season 11 begins, here is a list of contestants who locked horns with Salman Khan

TV reality show Bigg Boss and Salman Khan have become synonymous over the years. His persona is such that it gets difficult to switch the channel before he signs off with his patent dialogue, “Do whatever you want to do man” during the weekend episodes. Be it his impromptu acts, his take on incidents happening inside the house or his sarcastic way of taking down the defaulters of the Bigg Boss house during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes, everything about him has left us in awe of this host since 2010. And, neither the makers who bank upon the superstar of Bollywood for TRPs nor the fans can imagine any other Bollywood actor taking over his place. (Read full story)

Biggest fights Salman Khan ever had on the sets of Bigg Boss. Biggest fights Salman Khan ever had on the sets of Bigg Boss.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd