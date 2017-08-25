Top stories: Dera chief guilty of rape, Priyanka Gandhi down with dengue, A Gentleman movie review

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Source: Express photo/File) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Source: Express photo/File)

Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in rape case; 17 killed in violence by Dera chief supporters in Panchkula

At least 17 people were killed and several injured in violence unleashed by Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s followers after he was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in a 15-year old rape case on Friday. The agitated supporters set on fire many government buildings, including a local telephone exchange and LIC office. They also attacked many media vehicles and injured journalists, expressing their anger over the CBI court verdict. The CBI court held Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty of rape and criminal intimidation. CBI counsel HPS Verma confirmed to The Indian Express. The argument on his sentencing will begin on Monday.

Dera Sacha Sauda supporters overturn an OB van on the streets of Panchkula, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Source: AP Photo) Dera Sacha Sauda supporters overturn an OB van on the streets of Panchkula, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

Priyanka Gandhi diagnosed with Dengue, say doctors

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) in the national capital for treatment of dengue, a senior doctor said. “She has been diagnosed with dengue fever and is recovering,” PTI quoted Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SRGH as saying. Priyanka Gandhi had come down with a fever and was admitted to the hospital on August 23 but later it was confirmed that she was suffering from dengue, hospital authorities said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Source: File photo) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Source: File photo)

A Gentleman movie review: Sidharth-Jacqueline’s washboard abs aren’t enough

This latest outing by Raj and DK is a spy spoof cum thriller cum love story, and while the going is good, it’s not bad. Sidharth Malhotra is perfectly pitched as the ‘sundar’ and ‘susheel’ fella of the title but he isn’t quite as convincing in his ‘risky’ avatar. Accompanying Malhotra is Fernandez playing a good-looking, good-natured ditz. Some of the proceedings, especially the light-hearted banter between Malhotra and his colleague, played by Dalal, are fun: that’s when you see the skills of the directors being utilized fully. However, we also wish that there was some more comic-book energy in the plot, which keeps sliding and slowing.

A still from the movie A Gentleman. A still from the movie A Gentleman.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz movie review: This Nawazuddin Siddiqui film feels much too familiar

The most eye-catching of the characters in the movie of course is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Babu Bihari, Gun-For-Hire. When Babu is not notching up his barrel, he is cosying up to buxom belle (Bag). All is A-ok, till he runs up against younger rival Banke Bihari (Goswami): who will win this lethal game? The best part of the film is in the way it sounds right. The accents, which usually go awry in Bollywood going rustic, are almost all there. Shoot-outs in the fields, killings with long-range rifles, sexually pumped men and women, local netas wrestling for power, local cops on the take, and curvaceous women on the make. It’s all there, but we’ve seen it all, or variations of it, before.

A still from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz A still from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Qaidi Band movie review: This Aadar Jain and Anya Singh starrer is preachy

That undertrials in Indian jails can live in limbo, swinging between hope and despair for a long, long time is a good, solid subject for a film. And when the film begins, with the mention of Machang Lalung who spent 54 years—most of a man’s life– in prison, you hope for something that will do justice for people in search for just that—justice. The actors all do their job, but the film is so careful to be prison lite that nothing seems real: even the dust of the prison grounds is air-brushed. Anything which could have revealed the horrific degree of physical abuse is cut short. More realism would have made this a film we could have believed in.

A still from Qaidi Band song I am India. A still from Qaidi Band song I am India.

MS Dhoni to Bhuvneshwar Kumar during 100-run stand: ‘Bat like you do in Tests’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped the Indian side on Thursday to clinch a thrilling victory by three wickets in the second one-day match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele after India lost seven wickets for 22 runs. Bhuvneshwar played a 53-run knock to make a 100-run partnership with Dhoni for an unbeaten eight wicket. “When I went in to bat, MS told me to play my natural game like I play in Test cricket and don’t take any pressure as we had a lot of overs at that time. We knew if we played them out we would chase easily,” Bhuvneshwar said at the post match press conference in Pallekele.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a crucial role along with MS Dhoni in rescuing India after a startling collapse. (Source: PTI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a crucial role along with MS Dhoni in rescuing India after a startling collapse. (Source: PTI)

Lenovo K8 Note, Nokia 6, Redmi Note 4: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 price

Those looking for a mid-range smartphone with under Rs 15,000, there’s good news. Lenovo K8 Note is one of the new budget phones in the market which comes with good specifications, a dual-rear camera and a performance that won’t disappoint. Nokia is back in the market, this time manufactured by HMD Global. Nokia 6 is there new mid-range smartphone and while the phone doesn’t have beefed up specifications like other options in the market, it does deliver well on design and performance. Price of the Nokia 6 is Rs 14,999 and is Amazon exclusive. LG Q6, Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4 have also been launched in the mid-range category.

Lenovo K8 Note, Nokia 6, LG Q6, Redmi Note 4 and other top mid-range smartphones to consider. Lenovo K8 Note, Nokia 6, LG Q6, Redmi Note 4 and other top mid-range smartphones to consider.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding: Fascinating original photos restored

Before all of the drama that characterized Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship — the estrangement, divorce and her tragic death 20 years ago this month — there was the fairytale wedding. The lavish ceremony in London’s St Paul’s Cathedral was watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world. Some 36 years after its original publication, and to coincide with the release of restored original footage, correspondent Hugh Mulligan’s report on the wedding is being made available for the public.The royal wedding as witnessed from the pews of St Paul’s today was just as Prince Charles wanted it to be: “a marvelous musical and emotional experience.”

In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain’s Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding. (Source: AP Photo/File) In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain’s Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding. (Source: AP Photo/File)

