Top stories at 9 pm, March 8: Swami Aseemanand acquitted, Air travel from Delhi gets cheaper, Delhi Budget 2017 highlights, Manipur blast

Police personnel at the Ajmer Dargah after the blast in October 2007. Express Archive Police personnel at the Ajmer Dargah after the blast in October 2007. Express Archive

Swami Aseemanand acquitted in Ajmer blast case as NIA convicts three

Key accused in the 2007 Ajmer blast case, Swami Aseemanand has been acquitted by a special NIA court on Wednesday. Magistrate Dinesh Gupta adjourned the hearing as the court needed more time to study all documents submitted by the prosecution and the defence in Februaury. The case was then handed over to ATS Rajasthan and NIA re-registered it. Read More

Air travel from Delhi to remote areas set to get cheaper

AAP government on Wednesday announced that air travel from Delhi to remote areas will be cheaper. VAT on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) which is 25 per cent will reduced to one per cent to complement the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The cut in VAT on ATF will be applicable for direct flights between Delhi and remote areas identified under the RCS as per prescribed conditions.” Read More

Delhi Budget 2017 highlights: Focus remains on education, health; no new tax

Delhi Governor Anil Baijal opened the five-day Budget session. He spoke about AAP government’s work in the last two years. The 48,000-crore Budget focusses on improving health, water distribution, transport, health and education infrastructure. Read More

Manipur: At least eight injured in blast near Imphal’s Kasturi Bridge, say reports

An explosion rocked Kasturi Bridge in Imphal Bazar at around 6:15 pm on Wednesday. It was also the second and final phase of Manipur polling. Manipur witnessed a massive 86 per cent turnout. Read More