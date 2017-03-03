Top stories at 9 pm, March 3: RSS expels Kundan Chandravat, China objects to Dalai Lama visit to Arunachal and other news

Expelled RSS leader Kundan Chandravat Expelled RSS leader Kundan Chandravat

RSS sacks Kundan Chandravat for his divisive comments

The RSS sacked Kundan Chandravat a day after the leader declared a bounty on the head of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for attacks on RSS activists in that state by alleged CPM cadres. The RSS said it did not subscribe to Chandravat’s remarks and condemned them. Chandravat had earlier retracted his remarks as well. Read more

China warns India over Dalai Lama visit to Arunachal

China has stated its opposition to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama visiting Arunachal Pradesh that it considers a part of Tibet. The visit of the Dalai Lama, at the invitation of the state government, is expected later this year. China said it will cause serious damage to peace in the region as well as to bilateral ties between the two countries. Read more

Rape accused Gayatri Prajapati may flee country

Gayatri Prajapati, a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government and accused of rape by a woman from Bundelkhand is planning to leave the country, it is being reported. Following the information, airports have been put on high alert. The complainant had alleged that Prajapati and five of his associates raped her at his official residence in Lucknow in 2014. Read more

Kerala HC sends notice to BCCI on lifting Sreesanth’s ban

A petition was sent to the BCCI by the Kerala High Court on the lifting of the life ban imposed on cricketer S Sreesanth. He was one of the cricketers charged for spot fixing during the IPL 6 in 2013. In 2015, a Delhi trial court had dismissed all the charges levelled against him. Earlier, the BCCI had refused to issue a ‘no-objection certificate’ to him that would have allowed him to play in Scotland. Read more

Kerala budget focuses on infrastructure, women security

The state budget presented by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac Friday plans to set up a Rs 25000 crore fund for infrastructure investment. Other sops included increase in pension for non-resident Keralites, Rs 25 crores for Sabarimala master plan, Rs 900 crore for ration subsidy and Rs 248 crores for anganwadis. Read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd