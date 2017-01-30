Top stories at 9 pm, January 30: RBI removes cash withdrawals limits, Manmohan Singh attacks Modi over economy, Vinod Rai to head BCCI panel

The RBI, however, allowed the banks to maintain their discretion on own operating limits. The RBI, however, allowed the banks to maintain their discretion on own operating limits.

Effective February 1, no limits on cash withdrawals through ATMs: RBI

Lifting its ATM cash withdrawal limits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that effective February 1, a person will be able to withdraw cash without any limits per day. However, the weekly withdrawal limit will continue at Rs 24,000. The RBI also said that all limits on current account and overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect. The RBI, however, allowed the banks to maintain their discretion on own operating limits.

“On a review of the pace of remonetisation, it has been decided to partially restore status quo ante,” RBI said adding, cash withdrawal limit from ATMs stands withdrawn from February 1, 2017. RBI has also removed all limits on cash withdrawals from current accounts/ cash credit accounts/ overdraft accounts with immediate effect. “The limits on Savings Bank accounts will continue for the present and are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future,” it said. (READ FULL REPORT)

Indian economy not in good shape, says Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (Source: File/PTI Photo) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (Source: File/PTI Photo)

Stating that the Indian economy is not in good shape, senior Congress leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday released a document detailing the current scenario of economy. The document that was released at a press conference, a day before the government presents the Economic Survey, was attended by P Chidambaram and other Congress leaders.

“Tomorrow is the day when the government will present its economic survey. We thought it a good idea that we should also bring out a document which sets out what we consider is the real state of the economy. So that the country as a whole has the ways and means of assessing where the economy is, where it is heading to and what can be done to bring on the right path,” said Singh unveiling the “Real State of Economy”, prepared by the Congress. (READ STORY)

SC appoints four administrators to run the BCCI, Vinod Rai to head panel

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed four administrators to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)- Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, former woman cricket captain Diana Edulji and MD IDFC Bank Vikram Limaye. The panel will be headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General Rai. The Supreme Court declined the Attorney General’s request to appoint secretary of sports ministry as member of the committee.

It referred to its earlier judgment debarring ministers and government servants from holding office in BCCI. Career banker and BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will represent BCCI in the ICC meeting on financial share model which will be held in the first week of February. Initially, the Supreme Court entrusted the administrators with the job of examining the extent of compliance by BCCI with Lodha panel’s 16 recommendations. (FULL REPORT)

BJP MLA Suresh Rana booked for hate speech

BJP MLA Suresh Rana BJP MLA Suresh Rana

BJP MLA Suresh Rana, stoked controversy, on Monday after he remarked that curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad if he is elected again in the assembly polls next month. He has been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of inciting hatred, ahead of the polls. Rana, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the party candidate from Thana Bhawan seat in neighbouring Shamli district, had made the remarks at a gathering in his constituency on Saturday, evoking criticism from opposition. “If I emerge as the winner (in UP polls), curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad,” he said.

A case was registered against Rana under IPC Section 505 (Making a statement with intent to incite) and Section 125 (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of The Representation of the People Act for his controversial remarks, Thana Bhawan circle officer Sunil Kumar Tyagi said. (READ STORY)

