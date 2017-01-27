Top stories at 9 pm, January 27: PM Modi’s rally in Punjab, Rahul names Amarinder as CM candidate, Nadal beats Dimitrov

PM Modi says Congress a ‘sinking ship’, Punjab wants Badal back as CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offered a sword by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra rally for Punjab Assembly elections in Jalandhar on Friday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offered a sword by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra rally for Punjab Assembly elections in Jalandhar on Friday. (PTI)

“It (Congress) is a boat that has sunk. When there is nothing left in it to be salvaged, will the people of Punjab ever think of even stepping into it?” PM Modi said during Punjab Assembly elections rally in Jalandhar on Friday. PM hit back at the Congress V-P Rahul Gandhi for failing to act on the drug menace that has gripped Punjab in the last few years.“Some people are taking politics to a new low by tarnishing the image of the youth of Punjab,” he said. He also said, “In UP, Congress at first bad mouthed the Samajwadi Party. But when they saw the family feud in SP they went ahead and made alliance with the SP,” said PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi blames Badals for Punjab drug menace, names Capt. Amarinder Singh as Congress’ CM candidate

AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi flanked by PPCC president Capt Amrinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu at an election campaign rally at Majitha on Friday. (PTI) AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi flanked by PPCC president Capt Amrinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu at an election campaign rally at Majitha on Friday. (PTI)

Launching a full-frontal attack against the Badals for failing to act against the drug problem ailing in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi declared that Captain Amarinder Singh as Congress’ chief ministerial candidate. “Guru Nanak said ‘everything is yours, nothing is mine’ and the Akali Dal says ‘everything is mine,” said Rahul addressing an election rally on Majithia. “After Badals came to power in Punjab, they took everything — Punjab’s water, energy and resources and divided amongst themselves and left nothing for the people of Punjab,” the Congress vice-president claimed.

President accepts Shanmuganathan resignation, appoints Banwarilal Purohit as Gov of Meghalaya

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan. (File Photo) Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan. (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the resignation of V Shanmuganathan as Governor and gave Assam Governor, Banwarilal Purohit additional charge of Meghalaya. On Wednesday, 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan wrote to the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his removal. His “activities”, the letter alleged, “seriously compromised the dignity” of Raj Bhavan, converting it into a “young ladies’ club”, causing “severe humiliation, mental stress and torture” to employees, shunting out other employees and bringing in “only the young girls”.

Man attacks Hijab-clad Muslim airline employee at JFK, says Trump will get rid of you all

People hold signs during a Women’s March protest (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) People hold signs during a Women’s March protest (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A US man, Robin Rhodes, attacked a Muslim airline employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, allegedly kicking and shouting obscenities at her while she was sitting on her office, an official informed. When Khan ran out of her office Rhodes followed her, got down on his knees and began to bow down in imitation of a Muslim praying, shouted obscenities and said “Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kind of people. You see what happens,”

Putin-Trump phone call to take place on Saturday

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: AP Photos) US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: AP Photos)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will speak by telephone on Saturday, the Kremlin said, a first step towards what Trump has billed as a normalisation of relations after three years of tensions sparked by the conflict in Ukraine. Trump has said in the past that, as part of the rapprochement he is seeking with Russia, he is prepared to review sanctions Washington imposed on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula.

Rafael Nadal beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal took on Grigor Dimitrov in the second men’s singles semifinal. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal took on Grigor Dimitrov in the second men’s singles semifinal. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal beats Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4 to advance to the final of the Australian Open and set up a title match with his old rival, Roger Federer. Nadal has a 23-11 head-to-head match record against Federer and a 6-2 advantage in Grand Slam finals.