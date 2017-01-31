Top stories at 9 pm: I-T’s Operation Clean Money, non-bailable warrant against Mallya, India reacts to Hafiz Saeed’s detention

From Jallikattu to Hafiz Saeed, here are the top stories on indianexpress.com this evening. From Jallikattu to Hafiz Saeed, here are the top stories on indianexpress.com this evening.

18 lakh taxpayers to get IT notices to explain large deposits post demonetisation

Commencing the process of crackdown on large deposits made after November 8, the Income Tax Department has identified 18 lakh taxpayers who will be served notices seeking explanation within 10 days. According to tax officials, the transactions carried out by these taxpayers post demonetisation seem out of line. The process has been labelled as “Operation Clean Money”, in which data analytics has been made use of to analyse the data received between November 9 and December 30, 2016, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told media persons at a briefing here on Tuesday. READ MORE

Income Tax Department Building. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu) Income Tax Department Building. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

Credible crackdown against Hafiz Saeed will be proof of Pakistan’s sincerity: India

A day after Pakistan’s Punjab police placed Mumbai 26/11 mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest, India on Tuesday said that “only a credible crackdown” would be proof of the country’s sincerity towards curbing terrorism. Speaking to reporters, MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said that exercises, similar to the one on Monday night, have been carried out in the past too. READ MORE

Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo) Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo)

No stay on Jallikattu act, but SC raps Tamil Nadu govt for protests against ban

Refusing to put a stay on the new Jallikattu act, the Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for failing to maintain the law and order during the recent protests in the state. Condemning the violent protests against the SC ban on the bull taming sport, the apex court told the state government that it is their duty to protect law and order. “Law & order is your duty..make sure people don’t defy our orders,” the court told the government. READ MORE

Chennai: Youngsters and Students during the protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) Chennai: Youngsters and Students during the protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

India include opener Abhinav Mukund in 16-member squad for one-off Bangladesh Test

The BCCI on Tuesday held a selection committee meet headed by MSK Prasad to select the squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh. The committee announced 16-member Test squad, which will be led by Virat Kohli, for the Test.

As expected, the selectors did not make too many changes and the only change from the side against England is Abhinav Mukund. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who were rested for the India-England T20 series, were included in the team. READ MORE

Virat Kohli will lead India in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Source: File) Virat Kohli will lead India in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Source: File)

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

A special CBI court on Tuesday issued a non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in a loan default case after the premier investigative agency moved extradition plea against the liquor baron. The CBI in its chargesheet had last week accused Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines of diverting Rs 263 crore from Rs 900 crore IDBI loan for “personal use”. READ MORE

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd