Top stories at 9 pm, February 3: Paris attack, Punjab and Goa vote tomorrow, RBI to put Rs 100 notes in circulation

Paris: Man shot after attacking soldiers outside Louvre museum

A knife-wielding man shouting “Allahu akbar” attacked French soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times. The attack at an entrance to a shopping mall that extends beneath the museum sowed panic and again highlighted the threat French officials say hangs over the country, which was hit repeatedly by extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016. READ MORE

Punjab, Goa to vote for assembly elections tomorrow

Archrivals BJP and Congress will battle it out in the electoral arena when polls are held in Punjab and Goa on Saturday, with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, debuting in assembly elections in the two states seeking to play a spoilsport for the two major contenders to power. BJP is in government in Punjab in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for two successive terms, while it also helms Goa, despite ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party having drifted away just after the announcement of elections to form a three-party combine. READ MORE

RBI to soon put new Rs 100 banknotes in circulation

The Reserve Bank will soon put into circulation new Rs 100 banknotes which will be similar to the design of the ones in Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005. “The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, with the inset letter R in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India,” RBI said in a notification. The year of printing ‘2017’ will be on the reverse of the banknote. READ MORE

Former CBI director Joginder Singh passes away after prolonged illness

Former CBI director Joginder Singh passed away on Friday after prolonged illness. His cremation is scheduled to take place on February 4 at 1 pm at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi. An IPS officer, Singh was the CBI director between 1996-97. He was serving as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunil Healthcare Ltd. since January, 2000 and also served as the Director of Pamwi Tissues Ltd. READ MORE

AAP’s donation records incorrect: I-T department to EC

The Income Tax department has claimed to have found that the audit reports prepared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for donations amounting to about Rs 27 crore have discrepancies and are incorrect. In a report submitted to the Election Commission, the department, which has been investigating the donations list of the party for the last over an year, has said that the records of donations made to the AAP during 2013-14 and 2014-15 had “factual discrepancies” and did not match with the actual funds received by it from various donors. READ MORE

