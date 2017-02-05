Top stories at 9 pm, Feb 5: Sasikala set to be Tamil Nadu CM, Centre may take ‘major step’ on triple talaq, US court rejects Trump’s appeal against stay on travel ban

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM. (Source: PTI) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes a victory sign after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as a AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM. (Source: PTI)

Sasikala Natarajan appointed Legislative Party leader of AIADMK, set to take over as Tamil Nadu CM

In a big change of guard in Tamil Nadu government, Sasikala Natarajan was on Sunday unanimously elected as the Legislative Party leader of the AIADMK in a party meeting in Chennai. Sasikala, the general secretary of AIADMK, is now set to replace O Panneerselvam as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. It was Panneerselvam who proposed the name of VK Sasikala as the leader of AIADMK legislature party leader. Read more

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at a rally. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at a rally.

Whenever Modi is nervous, he starts giving labels; PM jittery due to alliance: Rahul Gandhi

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘SCAM’ remark, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that one who is involved in corrution, sees scam in everything. Addressing a joint rally in Kanpur, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul said, “Whenever Modi is nervous, he starts giving labels PPE, ABC, DEF, GHY. Now this SCAM…. A person, who is in the wrong, sees scam everywhere because this is his reality.” Giving a new defintion to SCAM, Rahul said, “S infact stands for ‘service’, C for ‘courage’, A for ‘ability’ and M for ‘modesty’.” Read more

Centre may take ‘major step’ on triple talaq after polls: Govt

The Centre is likely to take “a major step” to ban triple talaq after the ongoing Assembly polls, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said and dared Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP to make their stand clear on the contentious issue. Insisting that the issue is not related to religion but involves respect and dignity of women, he said the government “respects faith but worship and social evil cannot co-exist”. Read more

Home Minister Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a rally in Fatehabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI photo)

Pakistan should conduct referendum to check if its citizens want to be part of India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that a referendum must be conducted in Pakistan to check whether their citizens want to remain there or want to merge with India. Singh also asserted that Kashmir was always with India and will remain a part of it. “Now Pakistan wants referendum on Kashmir but one thing is clear that Kashmir was with India and will be with India and no power can change that. There should instead be a referendum in Pakistan, asking whether its people want to remain in the same country or want to merge with India,” he said while addressing a public rally in Haridwar. Read more

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

US Court denies Donald Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees. The Trump administration appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying late Saturday night that the federal judge in Seattle overreached by “second-guessing” the president on a matter of national security. Now the higher court’s denial of an immediate stay means the legal battles over the ban will continue for days at least. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked challengers of the ban respond to the appeal, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon. Read more