Top stories at 9 pm, Feb 26: Kerala jihadist reportedly killed in Afghanistan, 17 dead in Meghalaya accident and other news

Kerala jihadist reportedly killed in drone strike in Afghanistan

Police and intelligence sources told the Indian Express that the family of Hafesudheen Theke Koleth received that he has been killed in a drone strike in Nangarhar district in Afghanistan. Hafesudheen had left the country to live in ISIS-controlled territory of Afghanistan. He was part of a group of at least 25 Kerala residents known to have travelled together to Nangarhar, telling friends and family that they wished to participate in building what they considered to be a truly Islamic society. Read more

Tourist boat capsizes off TN coast, 8 killed

Eight people were killed and 17 others rescued after a boat carrying them capsized in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Tamil Nadu. A government official informed news agency PTI about the casualties. The incident was reported in Tuticorin district. Read more

17 killed in road accident in Meghalaya

A truck carrying more than 70 persons to a church in West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya met with an accident, killing at least 17 people. Nine out of the 17 deceased were women. The driver who sustained a minor injury has been charged under section 304(A). Several of the injured were reported to be critical. Read more

Security tightened for PM’s rally in Mau

A senior police official in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, where PM Modi will address an election rally on Monday, told reporters that security apparatus has been strengthened after information of threat to the PM’s life. The PM is campaigning for the BJP in the ongoing UP election. There is information of a plan being hatched to target the PM’s cavalcade, the cop said. Read more

Railways to manufacture own trainsets that can run at 160 kmph speed

Trainsets that can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph will be manufactured by the Railways after a global bid did not attract a positive response. The first trainset will be ready by March, 2018 and is likely to be pressed into Delhi-Chandigarh or the Delhi-Lucknow sector. These train sets will have automatic plug type doors that will open and close at stations and wide windows for panoramic views. Read more

