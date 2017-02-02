Top stories at 9 PM, Feb 2: Escalating violence in Nagaland, Chennai oil spill, Maran discharged in Aircel-Maxis case

Top stories at 9 PM Top stories at 9 PM

Violence spreads in Nagaland capital Kohima, Home Ministry to send central forces

Violence erupted across Nagaland’s capital Kohima on Thursday over women reservation in Urban local bodies polls. The escalating violence, prompted the Home Ministry to send central forces to contain the law and order situation even as curfew and Section 144 continue to remain imposed in Dimapur and Kohima districts. (Read More)

Pakistan denies any visa ban on citizens by Kuwait: Reports

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir on Thursday refuted reports of a visa ban placed on the country by Kuwait, a Pakistan news agency reported. Pakistan’s response comes in the backdrop of Kuwait suspending the issuance of visas for nationals of Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Iran. (Read More)

Cabinet matters being dispatched last minute to build pressure for approval: EC to Cabinet Secy

The Election Commission on Thursday said it won’t entertain last minute requests for approval and the Cabinet matters are being dispatched to EC last minute to build pressure for approval. “EC wants at least 48 hours to deliberate on a proposal before it is tabled for Cabinet approval,” it said. (Read More)

Members of the Pollution Response Team removing black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast in Chennai on Monday.

Oil spill near Chennai and the controversy surrounding it, explained

Two cargo ships collided in the sea off suburban Ennore near Chennai in January 28. The port authorities had initially said there were no casualties, injuries or damage to the environment. However later on January 31, Tiruvallur District Collector clarified that the shoreline in and around Ennore and Kasimedu in north Chennai was hit by an oil spill. (Read explainer on Chennai oil spill)

Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran. Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran.

Aircel-Maxis case: Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, others discharged by special court

A special court on discharged all accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases lodged by ED and CBI, involving former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others. However, Thursday’s order would not have any effect on the two accused Malaysian nationals — Ralph Marshall and T Ananda Krishnan.(Read More)