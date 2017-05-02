Top stories at 9 am, May 2: Pak mutilates bodies of 2 Indian soldiers, internal crisis raging within AAP

The two Indian soldiers killed by Pakistan army The two Indian soldiers killed by Pakistan army

Pakistan kill and behead 2 Indian soldiers

Pakistani army regulars from a border action team crossed into Indian territory and killed two Indian soldiers. They also beheaded their bodies. The act has escalated the situation on the Line of Control and provoked Defence Minister Arun Jaitley to call it a ‘despicable’ act and promising strong action from the Indian armed forces. Pakistan has denied the act saying it is a professional force and that it ‘shall never disrespect a soldier, even Indian.’ | Read more

Anantnag bypoll in Kashmir cancelled

The bypoll to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, vacated by chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has been cancelled by the Election Commission. The bypoll, scheduled for May 25, has been deferred in the light of the continuing violence in the state. The PDP candidate in the bypoll is Mufti Tassaduq Hussain, Mehbooba’s brother. | Read more

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan resigns from top party panel

Aam Aadmi Party is in the midst of an internal crisis. MLA Amanatullah Khan, who accused senior leader Kumar Vishwas of plotting to split the party with the help of the BJP, resigned from his post in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Vishwas, who is also a member of the PAC, refused to attend the meeting on Monday unless Khan was shown the door. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the leaders must raise their issues within the party at appropriate forums. | Read more

Trump says he could meet Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump has indicated that there is a possibility that he could meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in the future. “If it would be appropriate for me to m

eet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump told Bloomberg News. Trump’s comments come in the wake of surging nuclear tensions between the two countries. | Read more

