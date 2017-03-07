Top stories at 9 am, March 7: Trump signs new travel ban order, no relief for Advani in Babri case and more

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Donald Trump signs new executive order on travel ban

US President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on Monday revising his earlier order that was put on hold by a Federal judge of Washington state. Iraq has been dropped from the list of countries in the revised order. The order will come into force on March 16 putting a 90-day travel ban on visitors from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. Click here to read more

Bihar man confesses to have planted IED on railway track in Kanpur Dehat

A resident of Motihari in Bihar, who was being quizzed by the police for his suspected involvement in a double-murder case, confessed that he was part of a group which planted IEDs on different locations including the railway track in Kanpur Dehat which had led to derailment of Indore–Patna Express killing 150 people. However, NIA which is investigating the case, has not yet been able to corroborate his claims. Click here to read more

US moves parts of missile defense system in South Korea

A day after North Korea reportedly test-launched four ballistic missiles in direction of Japan, the United States has moved parts of Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD) in South Korea. Neighbors China and Russia were opposed to US plans of deploying the system in South Korea claiming a threat to security. South Korea, which is an ally to the US, shares borders with the North. Click here to read more

No relief for LK Advani, others in Babri mosque demolition case

In a blow to BJP leaders including LK Advani, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that the order to discharge them on technical grounds in 1992 Babri mosque demolition case was incorrect. The Apex Court also said that CBI should have filed upplementary chargesheet against the accused. In 1992, a group of angered ‘karsevaks’ led by BJP and VHP leaders demolished the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, the locus of Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Click here to read more

Kiren Rijiju says nothing new in ex-Pak NSA comment on 26/11 Mumbai attack

MoS Home Kiren Rijiu replied to former Pakistan National Security Adviser Mahmud Ali Durrani’s comment on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said that there was nothing new about it. Durrani had admitted, in a conference on combating terrorism, that the attack was a ‘classic example’ of cross-border terrorism carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups. Click here to read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd