Top stories at 9 am, March 4: Polling underway in UP, Manipur, Modi to lead roadshow in Varanasi and more

Imphal West: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally at Langjing Achouba ground, Imphal West on Saturday. PTI Photo Imphal West: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally at Langjing Achouba ground, Imphal West on Saturday. PTI Photo

Polling begins in 6th phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh

Voting began in the 6th phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning at 7:00 am. Polling is taking place in 49 constituencies out of the total 403. Yogi Adityanath of BJP cast his vote early in the morning. After this, the last and seventh phase of voting will take place in the state on March 8. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi appealed to voters to come out and vote in large numbers. Click here to read more

First phase of voting in Manipur

Voters lined up outside polling booths in Manipur on Saturday morning as first phase of voting began in the state. The voting is taking place amid tight security because of an ongoing blockade called by Naga groups. Elections are also taking in two different phases in the state because of security reasons. On Saturday, polling is taking place for 38 our of the total 60 seats. Irom Sharmila is making her debut in the Manipur elections this year. The results will be announced on March 11. Click here to read more

Joint operation launched against militants in Shopian, J&K

The troops of 55 Rashtriya Rifles and SOG of J&K police launched a joint operation against the militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday. The encounter began after the forces got an information regarding militants’ presence in Chilli Pora village. The encounter has been underway since Friday evening and the army believes two to three militants are hiding inside the village. Click here to read more

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, ahead of the seventh and final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on March 8. The PM is scheduled to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and also address a rally in Jaunpur. He will begin his visit by taking out a roadshow starting from Banaras Hindu University. Click here to read more

Digital payments decline after cash comes back in circulation

As per the latest data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there has been a sharp decline of 21.3 per cent in digital payments in February. This, when compared with January’s 9.1 per cent decline, points to the fact that the surge in digital transactions during demonetisation period is now reversing. The Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre has been promoting digital payments to counter black money and tax evasion. Click here to read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd